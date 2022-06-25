Floyd athletes set bar at BRJGT kick off

Two Floyd golfers ended the first day of the 2022 Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour at the top of the leaderboard on Tuesday, June 21.

Rules official Craig Hill called the day “a beautiful day for golf” at the Draper Valley Golf Club, which saw 52 young golfers from across the region.

McKenzie Weddle got one shot on fellow Floyd teammate Ryne Bond to come in first in their age group June 21. Weddle carded three birdies and had a final score of 76 to Bond’s 77.

Third place from Marion also wasn’t far behind, with 79.

The three top finishers in the 15- to 16-year-old age group was Grayson Sheets of Marion (77), Andrew White of Gloucester (79) and Lucas Beeler of Radford (85).

Hunter Crist of Radford won among 13- to 14-year olds with 73, followed by Cooper Hurst of Richlands and Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg tying for second with 81.

Campbell Sayers of Marion won the age group of 10- to 12-year olds with 35. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill, W. Va., finished second with 40, and Liam Smith of Elliston took third with 41.

The top three scores in the nine and younger group were separated by only two strokes.

Marco Beato of Blacksburg came away with the victory by posting a score of 41, followed by Floyd’s own Adrian Wallace who posted 42.

Colton Caudill of Wytheville shot 43 to finish third.

Two BRJGT tournaments are scheduled for next week at Fincastle in Bluefield on Monday, June 27, and Pipestem Resort State Park on Wednesday, June 29.

The tour championship is slated for mid-July.

Live updates during matches and the full schedule for the season are available at www.brjgt.com.