Radford named new Bland County schools superintendent

The Bland County School Board has completed its search for a new superintendent and is pleased to announce the selection of Bland County native Mrs. Laura Radford for the position. Current Superintendent Scott Meade will be retiring as of June 30, 2022. At that time, Mrs. Radford will step into her new role.

Mrs. Radford brings with her a wealth of experience and vast leadership skills gained through her 29 years of working in the Bland County Public School System.

Laura Radford began her career in public education in Bland County as a classroom teacher, having taught at various levels within the district. During her years of teaching, Mrs. Radford served on the school leadership team, school improvement committee, textbook adoption committee, gifted and SPED committee, Title I planning committee; SACS review committee and calendar committee. She has also served as a mentor to new teachers, provided tutoring for at-risk students, sponsored the Junior Beta Club, served as an assistant basketball coach, and organized field day, awards day, and after prom activities. Additionally, Mrs. Radford has served as the STEM-UP program director since 2016. In 2017, Mrs. Radford took the helm as principal of Bland County Elementary School. She served in this capacity until June, 2020, at which time she was hired as Supervisor of Special Services for BCPS.

Mrs. Radford graduated from Bluefield College in 1992 with a B.S. degree in Interdisciplinary Studies PK-4 & 4-8. In 2013, she received her Endorsement in Gifted Education from University of Virginia. Mrs. Radford earned her Ed. Administration and Supervision PK-12 from Liberty University in 2016. She added her Ed. S. Educational Leadership from Liberty University in 2020, along with gaining her Division Superintendent License from the Commonwealth of Virginia.