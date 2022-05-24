Man gets 10 years for discharging firearm in Riner home

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Floyd County courts last week when positive tests cancelled a long-planned jury trial for Michael T. Duncan of Check.

After a member of the court clerk’s staff and an assistant prosecutor came down with the virus, Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor cancelled the trial on May 16 and ordered the courtroom to be “deep cleaned.”

Regularly scheduled hearings on May 17 were held with sentencings and pleas, including prison terms for Jason Phillip Greenhaugh of Riner for pointing a loaded pistol at a teenager before firing into the wall of their house.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Greenhaugh should serve “significant time” behind bars and said Greenhaugh’s term should exceed the Virginia Sentencing Guidelines.

In court, testimony reported Greenhaugh has a history of threats and assaults against family, especially when intoxicated.

Judge Fleenor followed the guidelines and imposed a prison sentence 10 years on the felony gun discharge of a firearm, five years for felony child endangerment and 12 months on two misdemeanors, all served concurrently.

The sentencing guidelines could give Greenhaugh a chance to leave prison after a year and a half of time with the remaining time imposed if he gets into trouble again.

In other hearings on May 17:

Zachery Michael Lovern of Indian Valley entered guilty pleas on a hit & run accident that injured a horse on the day after Christmas 2021 and received two six-month suspended sentences for animal cruelty and leaving the scene of the accident.

Melissa Gail Young of Indian Valley was given a 12-month suspended sentence for filing a false report, which brought a charge of obstructing justice.

Judge Fleenor set aside the dates of July 17-22 for a jury trial for Robert Joseph Gibbons, charged with murdering his father, Robert James Gibbons in 2014.

The elder Gibbons was reported missing in August of 2014 by his adult daughter, and his remains were found in August of 2020 on the family property on Lick Ridge Road. Charges of were filed after a Virginia State Police and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office investigation.