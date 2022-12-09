Millwald Theatre opens

After five years of planning and fundraising, the Millwald Theatre opened her doors Friday evening with a performance of Appalachian music by musicians Wayne Henderson and Scott Fore.

“For the first time in a couple of generations, welcome to the Millwald Theatre,” said Jeff Potts, theatre executive director.

Officials say the theatre, which plans to offer performances, movies, educational events, concerts and more, will offer entertainment for all ages and is the key to a successful and thriving downtown.

“Our historic theater restoration will have a tremendous positive impact on our community. This is just not just a place to see performances but can provide a break in stresses we all have been dealing with theses last couple years. This offers a gathering place for enjoyment, bonding education and brings play, humor, and laughter to learning,” Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said.

“But this is a community effort that includes retailers, business owners, restaurants, Downtown Wytheville Inc., the JIDA, and in my opinion most importantly is the Wytheville Convention and Visitors Bureau that we depend on to keep the visitors coming once the newness wears off,” she said. “Now we need to work on parking and inviting businesses to fill the empty store fronts, and community partnerships with hotelier's and business owners to develop a shuttle service from hotels to points of interest such as Crossroads Social House for bowling, downtown restaurants and retail stores , the Millwald and Wohlfahrt Haus theaters, just to name a few.”

Taylor, like others in town, credits Millwald Theatre board chairman Mark Bloomfield with pushing the project to fruition. In a movie-like twist of fate, Bloomfield could not attend the theatre’s big night. He suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and was hospitalized; he is expected to return home Saturday.

Theatre board member Rusty Jones praised Bloomfield’s work.

“If we took all the work everyone did on this theatre, Mark Bloomfield did a hundred times that much work,” Jones said. “We are not here tonight without him.”

After his remarks, the audience gave Bloomfield a standing ovation.

Jones said board members remembered over the years that the renovation project was not about them, it was about the theatre and the community.

“So, we stayed in the background,” Jones said. “I’ve done a lot of nonprofit work in my life, but I never worked harder on anything than this. It is true of every board member.”

Mayor Beth Taylor agreed with Jones about Bloomfield and the hard work of theatre board members.

“I am so excited about the theater for so many reasons, but I don’t think that Wytheville citizens realize just how many hours/ days and years Mr. Bloomfield and board put into this renovation and its impact on our community. This was the missing next step; the last piece of the puzzle, if you will, for the renovation of our downtown.”

Earlier this week, Bloomfield said he decided to take on the theatre renovation project because of his background in starting nonprofit organizations and raising the funds required to sustain them.

“As a volunteer, I had also been instrumental in the organization and development of Downtown Wytheville, Inc. I believed in the Millwald project and thought there would be enough other community leaders with a similar mindset to make it a success. The Millwald team has worked very hard to make this a reality,” Bloomfield said.

For years, local officials realized that a restored Millwald could be the cornerstone for securing the economic development in the downtown business district, Bloomfield said.

“All of those involved knew, however, that we had to find a way to draw tens of thousands of visitors downtown to help stabilize our shops and restaurants,” he added. “There was only one option – restore the Millwald. Fortunately, members of the Lester family had a dream of seeing the Millwald restored to its original grandeur. Town Council through the Wytheville IDA provided a grant to the newly formed Millwald Theatre Inc. to close on the purchase. From that point, the organization had to secure the remainder of the $4.8 million dollars needed to complete the restoration.”

The theatre project was launched five years ago, in 2017, with the establishment of the Millwald Theatre Inc. organization. Eighteen months later, the group was able to purchase the theatre building from the Lester family. The Covid pandemic slowed progress in 2020-2021, but the group was still able to find funding and in October 2020, the architect’s design was finalized. Construction began in July 2021.

“Actually, the pandemic put up a roadblock that could have been devastating,” Bloomfield said. “In order to make this work with all of the funding partners, we needed to raise nearly $1.5 million from our community as a local match. This type of fundraising requires face-to-face discussions. As we all know, the pandemic all but eliminated face-to-face for nearly two years. But in typical Wytheville fashion, the community came together with local donations and grants to provide the funding necessary to match public grants that are available for restoration projects.”

Bloomfield said the project was more time consuming than he expected and working with state, federal and new market tax credits was complex with substantial legal and compliance requirements.

“The learning curve has been lengthy, but fortunately we have had some very good consultants and advisors,” Bloomfield said earlier this week.

“I am an eternal optimist, so I never doubted that we could reach the goal,” he said. “A project like this is like dumping a thousand piece jigsaw puzzle on a table. You have to identify all the pieces, then begin put them together making sure you get them in order and fit where they belong. It was fairly easy to identify the pieces. Of course, we had lots of guidance along the way from people who knew how each one related to the other.”

The theatre is open for business, but there’s still work to be done.

“To the public, the job may seem complete, but, in reality, it will take several years more to develop the underlying organization that can sustain the operations and carry this success into the future,” Bloomfield said.

One person excited to see the theatre renovations was Thomas Gerdom of Michigan, president of the company that performed a feasibility study to determine if the theatre should be restored.

“This was junk when I was here,” he said, pointing to the theatre’s fully restored marquee sign. “And there was a Model-A in the basement. I think the theatre looks great.”

Todd Wolford, executive director for Downtown Wytheville Inc. said that working early on to secure grant funding for the feasibility study solidified the positive impact the Millwald Theatre would generate for the community.

“The overall economic impact, job creation and additional arts and culture that the Millwald will bring to the heart of our community is the most rewarding thing about being a part of making this project a reality,” Wolford said. “Creating a relationship with the Lester family early on during the process I believe was key to even get them to consider letting go of the property. They didn’t necessarily want to sell, but asking them to be part of the visionary process through the feasibility study, really got them excited about what could and would happen at the Millwald. We made a promise to them (to bring the theatre back to life), and I believe we have kept our word.”