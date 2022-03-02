Chilhowie swears in newest police officer

The Chilhowie Police Department has added a new face to its six-member police force.

Ethan Deel swore his oath as a police officer during Chilhowie’s February town council meeting and is scheduled to begin training at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in mid-April.

Police Chief Andrew Moss said Deel performed exceptionally well on the written and physical examinations given during the hiring process, adding that “he has proven to be an officer that’s very conscientious and is looking forward to serving the community.”

A Richlands native and current Abingdon resident, Deel comes to the Chilhowie PD after spending several years living in Tucson, Arizona, where his father was stationed while in the U.S. Air Force.

With crime rates high in Tucson, Deel and his fiancée decided to make the move back to Southwest Virginia after they learned they were expecting a child.

“Crime was getting bad out there pretty much and my fiancée is pregnant. We were just like ‘Abingdon would be a good place to raise a family,’” Deel said.

A senior at Oregon State University, where he studies fishery and wildlife science, Deel had initially planned to become a conservation officer.

“But now I think I’m probably going to retire as a police officer, and then maybe go that route once I retire. I think I enjoy being a police officer more,” Deel said.

Hired in late January, Deel has found great pleasure serving in a capacity he believes can have a positive impact on people’s lives.

“I want to be able to change somebody’s life or help them in any way possible, or just be able to be there for somebody. It’s being a part of the community. I want to be able to help people out when they need me,” he said.

And, Moss believes Deel will serve the Chilhowie community well.

“We feel very fortunate to come across a recruit of Ethan’s caliber and we look forward to seeing the great things he will do serving the citizens of Chilhowie,” he said.