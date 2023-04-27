In May, more than 1,400 U.S. flags and crosses will go up on Smyth County’s Courthouse lawn and the surrounding area. When several leaders of VFW Post 4667 and its auxiliary were recently asked what that sight means to them, no words came, but they instinctively placed their hands over their hearts, contemplating the sacrifices of the country’s veterans and most especially those who gave their lives for it.

While many older people understand the symbolism, the VFW Post wants to make sure that the knowledge is shared with younger generations. In a letter to supporters earlier this year, the VFW’s Turk Johnson and Marion Mayor David Helms, co-chairs of the Memorial Day programs, said, “We are trying to educate our young as well as old the significance of this day. It is more important than ever for us to get together and honor these people for everything they are doing and have done for our nation.”

Adding to the Flags & Crosses

So far this year, an additional 50 flag-and-cross pairs have been ordered to remember individual veterans, who are deceased. The deadline is nearing for others to do so. According to Helms and Johnson, the deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday, May 1.

A $50 fee is charged to cover the cost of supplies. Marion Senior High School students help with making the crosses. VFW members have spent many Saturday mornings recently repairing flags and providing TLC to the existing symbols. Applications may be picked up at either the VFW post or the Marion Town Hall.

Helms expects that a town crew will put up the flags and crosses on May 23, weather permitting.

Helms noted that the first Memorial Day using the symbols featured 125 cross-flag pairs.

Once they’re in place now, he said, he rarely finds an evening when someone isn’t walking through them, taking photos or otherwise observing the display.

This year, the mayor believes the flags will stay in place for about two weeks.

The Parade

The Memorial Day parade will take place on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in downtown Marion.

Helms invited anyone who would like to take part in the parade to join the lineup at 9:30 a.m. at the Marion fire hall on Main Street.

Helms did emphasize that the event “is for veterans” so he encouraged political candidates and others to show their respect and refrain from carrying campaign signs and the like.

The mayor and Johnson also hope to honor any living World War II veterans. At this time, Helms said, they know of only two local WWII vets: Ed Pennington and Algie Crouse. People are asked to let the VFW know of other area WWII veterans.

The mayor was also happy to announce that Bart Long and Associates Realty & Auction, of Bristol, Va., will be part of the parade again this year with their Clydesdale horses. This year, Helms expects the impressive horses to pull the casket that symbolizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Old Glade Antique Tractor Association, of Abingdon, is expected to take part in the parade.

The Smyth County Combined Band and the Honaker High School Band are scheduled to join the parade.

Special Ceremony

Following the parade, Francis Marion VFW will host a ceremony at the Post home on Goolsby Street. Phil Davis, who served his country for 30 years and now teaches at Emory & Henry’s School of Health Sciences, will speak.

After the ceremony, the post will provide a free lunch to community members.

Letters from Home

Sunday, May 28, will also bring a free treat as the USO-inspired Letters from Home group returns to Marion’s Lincoln Theatre at 3 p.m.

Marion’s Memorial Day weekend will be the final stop for Letters from Home on their 2023 50-state tour.

Involvement

Helms and Johnson encouraged veterans to take part in the Memorial Day weekend activities and to also be active with the VFW. “We’d really like veterans to be involved,” Helms said.

He did emphasize that participation in the Memorial Day activities and the cross-flag placements are not limited to Smyth County veterans.

Helms also praised the Town of Marion for its support. “The council and town manager are committed to keep this [Memorial Day traditions] going. We couldn’t do it without them.”

As VFW members and he age, Helms noted they’ve become dependent on the town’s staff to support their work. That, he said, takes time and patience. And, it’s all done respectfully, he observed.