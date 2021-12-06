Council approves new role to staff Town Offices; Cox’s exit delayed

Floyd Town Council authorized the advertisement of both the Town Manager position and an Assistant Town Manager position during a closed session Thursday evening.

Mayor Will Griffin announced Dec. 2 Town Manager Kayla Cox has agreed to delay her departure until March, or “until the office is staffed back up.”

Council members thanked Cox for her willingness to postpone her exit originally set for Dec. 24, and Griffin emphasized the delay is “tentative” and dependent upon several variable factors, including the amount of time it takes to secure candidates and complete key training.

“She could leave in January,” he explained Dec. 2.

Cox announced her resignation to the public Nov. 19, citing personal reasons, less than a month after Town Clerk Katie Holfield’s exit in October. She said last week the “outpouring of kindness and support” she’s received since announcing her exit has been “heartwarming.”