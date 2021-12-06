Council approves new role to staff Town Offices; Cox’s exit delayed

Floyd Town Council authorized the advertisement of both the Town Manager position and an Assistant Town Manager position during a closed session Thursday evening.
Mayor Will Griffin announced Dec. 2 Town Manager Kayla Cox has agreed to delay her departure until March, or “until the office is staffed back up.”
Council members thanked Cox for her willingness to postpone her exit originally set for Dec. 24, and Griffin emphasized the delay is “tentative” and dependent upon several variable factors, including the amount of time it takes to secure candidates and complete key training.
“She could leave in January,” he explained Dec. 2.
Cox announced her resignation to the public Nov. 19, citing personal reasons, less than a month after Town Clerk Katie Holfield’s exit in October. She said last week the “outpouring of kindness and support” she’s received since announcing her exit has been “heartwarming.”
“Although I am ready to move forward with personal endeavors, it is important to know the town residents and businesses are cared for,” Cox said. “The Town Council is giving careful consideration to the succession plan of the office, and when asked, I agreed to stay to ensure a successful transition.”
Upon her exit, Town Clerk Katie Holfield cited the election season and the treatment of officials throughout as her reason for leaving local government for another public service position.
Three Floyd Town Council meetings, including Dec. 2, have specifically included closed sessions “to discuss the performance, duties, salaries and hiring of Town Office staff.” A special meeting was also held to discuss the matter Nov. 22.
Town employee salaries are set during the annual budget season before the start of a new fiscal year in July.
Cox said after the closed session and certification last Thursday, Councilman Chris Bond made the motion to authorize the advertisement of an assistant town manager position Dec. 2, seconded by Councilman David Whitaker and passed unanimously.
The second closed session of the evening revolved around an ongoing lawsuit by Whitaker against Council over the limit of temporary signs specified in the town’s 2021 Zoning Ordinance.
An update on the matter has not been presented in a regular council meeting since it was made aware of the litigation on Oct. 21.