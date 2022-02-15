Council lawsuit has cost taxpayers $5,000+

Floyd’s first Town Council meeting of February featured a discussion with VDOT’s David Clarke, and an update about the ongoing lawsuit between Councilman David Whitaker and Town Council.

“We all need to be aware how much money is coming out of the taxpayers funds to fund our defense,” Councilman Mike Patton noted near the end of the meeting, sharing the current total is around $5,000 to the Salem-based Guynn, Waddell, Carroll & Lockaby, P.C.

Former Town Manager Kayla Cox confirmed the exact numbers, stating a $2,400 check was signed in December 2021, and a $2,800 check was signed in January.

The lawsuit stems from a section of the 2021 town of Floyd Zoning Ordinance, which limits the number of temporary political signs to three per parcel of land.

Whitaker brought the lawsuit against Council, including himself, in October 2021, asking for an expedited judgment due to the November General Election and calling the ordinance a violation of First Amendment rights.

A hearing is scheduled to take place in Floyd County Circuit Court in late-March.

Another discussion earlier in the meeting included VDOT’s David Clarke, who agreed to regular appearances at Council meetings to keep the town up to date on current projects, similar to the regular appearances he makes at Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings.

Patton thanked Clarke for his attention to town matters, and at the request of several Council members, Clarke said he would look into the crosswalks at the main intersection in town activating without pedestrians pressing the crosswalk buttons.

Clarke said he noticed the lights acting odd himself on his way to the Feb. 3 meeting.

Whitaker said the issue could be contributing to traffic backups at peak hours, and Councilman Chris Bond said the lights seem to activate every cycle, even when no one is around.

Clarke noted several projects that the Board of Supervisors has directed VDOT to examine, as county governments traditionally work with the agency, including flashing crosswalk lights at the Masonic Lodge and the exact right-of-way for the failing wall at Schoolhouse Fabrics.

Clarke also told Council of a group in Salem that may be able to help secure funding for a walkway from Blue Ridge Manor Apartments to downtown.

Cox said county and town officials attended a meeting with those nonprofit organizers earlier in the month, and Patton suggested new Town Manager Andrew Morris take lead on finding out what such a project would take.

Patton thanked Clarke for his attendance and called it “a prime example of government agencies working with the people and communicating.”

The next regular meeting of the Floyd Town Council begins at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.