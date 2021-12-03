Quick response minimizes harm in Floyd fire; Caution urged if burning

“The fire was mostly contained to the forest floor, thus the amount of tree mortality is hard to gauge since only time will tell which ones have had the cambial layer destroyed by heat,” he explained, adding, the inferno burned “a little more than an acre,” being pushed eastward by the wind and into the forest.

Fall is typically a busy season for local firefighters, and 2021 has been no exception. The DoF’s Fall Fire Season was extended an extra week this year, meaning response personnel “are still expected to be in a heightened state of readiness,” Hosack said.

On Nov. 25, Floyd Fire Station 2 posted photos from the scene on its Facebook page and reminded community members “dry conditions, freshly fallen leaves and wind has created an elevated fire risk until we can get some rain… Burn safely and have a backup plan.”

The DoF states seasonally gusty winds and low humidity can make a “seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.”

Those who choose to burn should keep their piles small and, if possible, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid as an enclosed incinerator. Also keep water and tools (such as a shovel and rake) nearby, and never leave a fire or embers unattended.