Burn Law in effect

The Virginia Department of Forestry’s statewide 4 p.m. Burning Law went into effect this morning, and the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department has shared reminders about the law, which is effective until April 30.

Burning should only begin after 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 until April 30, if the burn is within 300 feet of woodland or grass brushland that leads to woodlands, and no fuel should be added after midnight.

If within 150 feet of woodlands or brushland leading to woodlands, a burn must be attended at all times.

Adopted in the 1940s, the burn law applies to camp fires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of broomstraw and brush, or anything capable of spreading fire. A violation could result in a class 3 misdemeanor charge and fine of $500.

“Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having ‘cured’ all winter without the shade of tree leaves,” the DOF explains. “After 4 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape.”

Floyd residents are encouraged to alert Floyd Dispatch to controlled burns before they begin. Call the Floyd Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergent number at (540) 745-9334 to do so.

To learn more about the 4 p.m. Burning Law, visit the DOF website at www.dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/fire-laws/4-pm-burning-law.