Floyd’s Marie March to run for House of Delegates

Floyd County resident and Christiansburg restaurant owner, Marie March announced on March 4 that she is campaigning to win the Seventh House District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, which has been held by Nick Rush (R) during the past decade. Rush announced March 3 that he will not seek re-election in representing Floyd, parts of Montgomery and parts of Pulaski counties in the November 2021 election.
March posted a video announcement on Facebook of herself holding a book by Dr. Seuss and announcing her candidacy to the book’s rhythmic beat, a reference to social discourse revolving around the author’s debated racism and that of his publications.
She said later that day the decision to run was fueled by the lack of voices heard in Richmond, especially those of small business owners, and her love of Floyd.
“Business owners many times are too busy working in their businesses or simply do not want to get involved in politics, and because of this our voices, our life experiences and our ideas are not being valued or heard,” March said. “It’s time we stick our necks out, get involved and represent the small business community.”
To preserve rural culture, March added that one of her goals, if elected, is to “create small business incentives, incubators and small business coalitions to help our younger generations realize their dreams of business ownership and help them to not have to leave the area or have to work for huge corporations.”
March said that she and her campaign “need massive support unless folks want more of the same ole same ole from establishment politicians.” Individuals interested in volunteering should message March’s campaign at www.facebook.com/marie.march.75 for more information, she said.
“Big-city politicians are treating us like we are Richmond, and we are not,” she said.
March and her husband, Jared, who is a doctor at the Tri-Area Community Health Clinic in Floyd, came under fire earlier in the year after attending the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” for then-President Trump, which ended with a riot at the Capitol Building. On the day following the Capitol riot, March said on Facebook that while she and her family had left “before the Capitol was entered,” the storming of the Capitol was the result of “electors not doing the will of the people.”
March has made a number of public appearances and statements addressing the backlash she, her businesses and her family have faced, including from local politicians such as Christ Hurst (D), House of Delegates representative for the 12th District, who Tweeted his disapproval.
The 12th House District includes Radford, Giles County, parts of Montgomery County and parts of Pulaski County
March responded to Hurst’s actions by saying, “We are still dealing with the blowback from your defamatory social media posts. During the last week, our staff, myself and my family have been screamed at, cussed at, called names, received death threats, had to-go orders called in and not picked up, have been vandalized and yes, our American Flag desecrated. These are your supporters…”
The American Flag at Fatback Soul Shack in Christiansburg was cut down on Jan. 10, March reported on Facebook.
A Firehouse Primary, hosted by the Republican Party of Floyd County, will be held April 24 at the Floyd County Administrative Building, at 218 W. Oxford St. in Floyd. Filing to be on the ballot is due by 5 p.m. on April 9. Requirements include a letter of intent to run, a notarized Loyalty Oath and a Filing fee of $700 to the Floyd County Republican Committee. To find more information about filing, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info.
The General Election will be held Nov. 2. A number of state offices are up for grabs, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House representatives and some town officials across the state.
Learn more about Virginia elections at www.elections.virginia.gov.