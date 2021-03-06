Floyd’s Marie March to run for House of Delegates

March said that she and her campaign “need massive support unless folks want more of the same ole same ole from establishment politicians.” Individuals interested in volunteering should message March’s campaign at www.facebook.com/marie.march.75 for more information, she said.

“Big-city politicians are treating us like we are Richmond, and we are not,” she said.

March and her husband, Jared, who is a doctor at the Tri-Area Community Health Clinic in Floyd, came under fire earlier in the year after attending the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” for then-President Trump, which ended with a riot at the Capitol Building. On the day following the Capitol riot, March said on Facebook that while she and her family had left “before the Capitol was entered,” the storming of the Capitol was the result of “electors not doing the will of the people.”

March has made a number of public appearances and statements addressing the backlash she, her businesses and her family have faced, including from local politicians such as Christ Hurst (D), House of Delegates representative for the 12th District, who Tweeted his disapproval.

The 12th House District includes Radford, Giles County, parts of Montgomery County and parts of Pulaski County