Yoder announces exit; County seeks to fill term

Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder resigned from the county governing board Tuesday night, effective on Wednesday of next week, saying he and his wife of 18 years will have their first child this spring, and he has also bought an existing business in Floyd County.
“This has been one of the best days of my life,” Yoder told the board at the end of its meeting on Dec. 7. “My wife and I had a doctor’s meeting, and the nurse came in and told me that we are going to have a little girl and that everything is healthy,” he added to applause from the audience. “Those of you who have known me for any length of time have known that I have longed to be a father.”
“Also, in my life, I’m going to buy into a business in town as a partner, and there is a number of employees that I’m responsible for and it’s probably going to happen in the next month or two,” he added, saying the time needed for the two major changes in his life would take away from the time needed as a supervisor.
“I’m already working seven days a week on the farm,” Yoder said. He noted that he talked with several people before making his decision, including David Ingram.
Ingram, Yoder said, told him “you better do it while you can, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
He called his time on the board “one of the most important 10 years of my life” and told them there are a number of “good people who can serve the Locust Grove District.”
Yoder’s departure from the board comes 10 years after his election, when he beat then-Chairman Ingram in the GOP primary of 2011. He said in 2019 his third term, which he’s currently two years into, would likely be his last.
His departure leaves the board searching for an interim replacement to fill the job until the next general election. Current board chairman Joe Turman instructed county administrator to solicit applications for the interim position as quickly as possible.
Yoder’s tenure on the board brought praise from his colleagues at the end of a long meeting that adjourned just after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.
“One of the things that is clear to me is the unity at this table,” said Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman, whose exit comes with the new year. “We’ve stood toe-to-toe passionately, but with dignity.”
“I haven’t run into anybody, and I’ve served with a lot of boards, who love this county more than either of you,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe, referring to Yoder and Coleman. “You may disagree, but we never question where your heart is at.”
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch praised Yoder’s work on a board that has had to deal with serious financial issues, the pandemic and a data breach, among other difficult issues over his decade on the board.
“It doesn’t always end in a consensus vote, “she said. “All in all, we walk out of every meeting as colleagues and, I believe, as friends. Our work here is for the citizens of this county.”
The Dec. 7 meeting came a week before the regular daytime meeting of the board, as was set up for a public hearing on the board’s proposed minor adjustments of district lines required by the 2020 census.
It also included a long, closed-door executive session to interview prospective candidates for an open seat on the Economic Development Authority and other matters.
The public hearing brought three speakers:
Kellean Gale of Indian Valley said the area of some districts created hardships for older citizens because of the need to travel “a long way” to the one voting location in a precinct.
“I live on Alum Ridge and vote in Indian Valley. It’s a really long way. People are getting older here. We need to make it easier to vote.” She urged the board to consider increasing the number of places to vote in precincts. Gale also said some residents of the county wondered if the lines were redrawn to shift voters of one political persuasion or another to another district.
Michael Gale of Indian Valley thanked the board for making the proposed map available online.
After the two scheduled speakers, County Attorney Steve Durbin said the goal of redistricting at the county level was to try and make each one as close as possible in population size.
“This county has grown in population,” Durbin told the board. “Not in a huge amount, but it has moved in a positive direction.” Several other rural counties in Southwestern Virginia have lost population, he said.
County Voting Registrar Amy Ingram said she has investigated the cost of adding voting locations in precinct and said it is expensive and the board and the county must deal with the cost.
The county has submitted its proposed new district lines to the General Assembly and is waiting for its acceptance, Durbin told the board.
In another matter before the board Tuesday, new General Assembly Delegate Marie March appeared to discuss issues expected to come before the Commonwealth next year. The board gave her a copy of the latest list of legislative wishes for the General Assembly.
Boothe noted that Floyd County is one of just eight counties in the Commonwealth that does not have zoning but said most programs coming from Richmond are tied to zoning.
“I don’t know if I’m going to get anywhere with that in my first year,” March admitted to the board. She said she is asking for a post on the Agriculture Committee and others tied to towns and rural areas. “I’m trying to look out for the rural communities.”
After spending much of their time in closed session interviewing potential candidates for the Economic Development Authority, the board appointed Ron Baker to the open position.
The board’s final meeting of the year will be on Dec. 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building in Floyd.