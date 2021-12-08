Yoder announces exit; County seeks to fill term

Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder resigned from the county governing board Tuesday night, effective on Wednesday of next week, saying he and his wife of 18 years will have their first child this spring, and he has also bought an existing business in Floyd County.

“This has been one of the best days of my life,” Yoder told the board at the end of its meeting on Dec. 7. “My wife and I had a doctor’s meeting, and the nurse came in and told me that we are going to have a little girl and that everything is healthy,” he added to applause from the audience. “Those of you who have known me for any length of time have known that I have longed to be a father.”

“Also, in my life, I’m going to buy into a business in town as a partner, and there is a number of employees that I’m responsible for and it’s probably going to happen in the next month or two,” he added, saying the time needed for the two major changes in his life would take away from the time needed as a supervisor.

“I’m already working seven days a week on the farm,” Yoder said. He noted that he talked with several people before making his decision, including David Ingram.