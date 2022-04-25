Floyd GOP sets canvass for next month

The Floyd County unit of the Republican Party of Virginia announced last week it will hold a canvass in Locust Grove in May to elect a representative for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

Canvassing will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Check Elementary School on May 21.

Community members interested in having running for the Locust Grove supervisor seat must do so before May 3 by providing a letter of intent to Floyd GOP Chairman Joe Turman and paying a filing fee of $200.

Interested parties are also required to sign an oath at the same time they present a letter of intent and the filing fee.

A complete version of Floyd GOP’s official call for canvass can be found at www.rpv.org and www.vagop.org. It is also available on the Floyd County Republican Party website at www.floydvagop.org.

Letters of intent can be sent to Turman at 293 Sugar Tree Rd., Willis, Va, 24380, or designee Cline Hall at 2028 Coles Knob Rd., Check, Va, 24049. They must be received before 5 p.m. on May 3.

Locust Grove’s Lauren Yoder announced his resignation from the Board in December, and it voted to appoint Levi Cox to the seat on an interim basis.