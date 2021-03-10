Northam visits Marion Elementary School

Access to broadband is another important issue for the governor, one of his pet peeves, he said. The lack of access especially in rural areas was made clear during the pandemic as schools went to distance learning. Many families have little or no internet access and students have had to sit in parking lots to find a connection to their teachers.

Northam said when the pandemic began the state was putting about $4 million into broadband expansion efforts and has since grown that to about $50 million.

“I am here to thank you all,” Northam said to those gathered at Marion Elementary. “It’s been a tough year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep up the good work.”

The governor has been eager to get out and visit schools to see how things are going as they begin to reopen, said Qarni. He praised Smyth County for its efforts on behalf of students and especially in the provision of nutritious meals while schools were closed.

Northam said food insecurity was high for the state’s children before the pandemic and schools having to close made it even more difficult for many, but divisions like Smyth County stepped up to make sure no students went hungry