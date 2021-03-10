Northam visits Marion Elementary School

Governor Ralph Northam is proud of the job teachers and school staff members have been doing to help students through the pandemic and came to Marion Elementary School to tell them so.
Northam was accompanied by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni in his Wednesday visit to the Smyth County school. They spoke to a gathering of staff and local officials before touring classrooms and speaking to some of the students who were in virtual learning on this day.
Smyth students have returned to the classroom four days a week using Wednesdays for virtual make-up sessions and expanded curriculum.
“What a year it’s been,” Northam said, noting the anniversary of Virginia’s first COVID-19 case on March 7, 2020. “Who would have thought a year later we’d be sitting here in masks spaced apart.”
Children and families have sacrificed so much over the past year, the governor said, and while students needed to be in school no one knew how the virus would affect youth so schools were closed and put on hybrid schedules until the infection numbers began to drop. Now they’re coming back and Northam wanted to praise all those involved from teachers and administrators to cafeteria workers and custodial staff.
Northam addressed the vaccination process ongoing in Virginia saying that about 350,000 doses are being given each day and he expects to have everyone vaccinated by the end of May.
Access to broadband is another important issue for the governor, one of his pet peeves, he said. The lack of access especially in rural areas was made clear during the pandemic as schools went to distance learning. Many families have little or no internet access and students have had to sit in parking lots to find a connection to their teachers.
Northam said when the pandemic began the state was putting about $4 million into broadband expansion efforts and has since grown that to about $50 million.
“I am here to thank you all,” Northam said to those gathered at Marion Elementary. “It’s been a tough year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep up the good work.”
The governor has been eager to get out and visit schools to see how things are going as they begin to reopen, said Qarni. He praised Smyth County for its efforts on behalf of students and especially in the provision of nutritious meals while schools were closed.
Northam said food insecurity was high for the state’s children before the pandemic and schools having to close made it even more difficult for many, but divisions like Smyth County stepped up to make sure no students went hungry