Centerpiece Top Story Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion SPorter Nov 10, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (retired) Brian Martin held the flag protectively before it was raised during Chilhowie’s Veterans Day ceremony in 2024. He’ll speak at this Wednesday’s ceremony. SPorter Members of American Legion Post 18 held a Flag Retirement Ceremony last November and are scheduled to perform another on Saturday. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie.kAm{E] r@=] WC6E]X qC:2? |2CE:?[ H9@ D6CG6D 2D r9:=9@H:6’D E@H? >2?286C[ H:== @776C 2 >6DD286 2E E96 2??F2= 46C6>@?J E92E H:== E2<6 A=246 @? }@G] `` 2E `` 2]>] %96 52J 2?5 E:>6 4@:?4:56 H:E9 E96 6?5 @7 >2;@C 7:89E:?8 :? (@C=5 (2C x H96? 2 462D6 7:C6 H96? :?E@ 67764E @? 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Blockbuster possibilities Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site kAm|2CE:? 92D 2=D@ D6CG65 H:E9 E96 |@F?E #@86CD !=2??:?8 s:DEC:4E r@>>:DD:@? 2?5 2D $2=EG:==6’D E@H? >2?286C]k^AmkAm%96 46C6>@?J H:== 36 96=5 2E r9:=9@H:6’D %@H? w2== 2E E96 '6E6C2?D |6>@C:2=]k^AmkAm|2J@C v2CJ w6?:?86C H:== @A6? 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