E&H launches program to address need for mental health care in region

In an Oct. 29 report on the economic impact of the School of Health Sciences, Ken Heath, Marion’s director of economic and community development, wrote, “Marion has seen a precipitous rise in the number of new and repurposed apartments. Downtown, Marion's historic district now has over 120 apartments, up from 40 or so, and they are primarily filled by E&H students. Long-vacant buildings… found new life in apartments, returning long-vacant buildings into purposeful structures, adding additional population, night life, and tax revenues for the town, county and commonwealth.”

“Likewise,” the report continued, “the additional student and faculty population, along with visiting family and friends, provides a much-needed boost for Marion businesses.”

It went on to acknowledge other developments near the Marion campus, including the transformation of a vacant area “into a ‘live-work-play’ lifestyle development.”

