Tazewell restaurant owner facing drug charges
Tazewell restaurant owner facing drug charges

Tazewell, Va. – A Tazewell businessman has been arrested and charged with distributing drugs.

Tazewell Police Chief David Mills said Keith Delhart Moore owner of the Coal Bucket Deli was arrested Oct. 8 at his place of business. Moore was charged after officers with the Tazewell County drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the restaurant.

Moore faces three counts of conspiracy to sell or distribute schedule I or II narcotics. He is also charged with three counts of manufacturing or distributing schedule I or II narcotics.

 Moore was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell where he was held without bond.  Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 18 and he is scheduled for an appearance in circuit court Oct. 27.

Mills said officers did find some items when they executed the search warrant but he was uncertain what they were.  Moore worked as a cook at Coal Bucket Deli and purchased it when the previous owner moved back to Florida.

He had owned the business for six months or less when he was arrested. The restaurant is reportedly still operating. Court records do not show any previous record for Moore.

