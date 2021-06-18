Historical society raising money to renovate Spiller Annex

The Wythe County Historical Society is making plans to restore the Spiller Elementary Annex, which served as the town’s elementary school from the late 1920s until the early 2000s.
To pay for the renovations, the Historical Society will be holding fundraisers and applying for grants. First up is a fundraiser to replace the building’s roof, which will cost at least $170,000. The entire restoration project is expected to cost around $2 million.
“Right now, we are just getting started,” said Terry Beamer, Historical Society president. “The roof right now is of the utmost importance.”
The group’s first official fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 7, when the society hosts an open house at the annex so former students and the public can get a look inside the former school.
The date was picked on purpose - during the first weekend of August, George Wythe High School alumni hold reunions and attend Wytheville’s summer concert series at Wither’s Park on the first Friday.
The society is hoping that former students who attend the reunion will be interested in seeing the school many of them attended. And they might also donate money for the roof.
“We hope to get grants, but I would really like all of the old students who attended school there to donate something because there are so many that have come out of that school,” said Beamer, who attended classes in the annex in the mid-1060s.
In addition to touring the school, people who attend the open house will have the opportunity to purchase county surplus supplies and furniture that is being stored in the building.
“Right now, it’s full of county surplus,” Beamer said, adding there’s filing cabinets, chairs, desks and more.
“It came with the building,” he said.
Previously, the annex belonged to Wythe County. In August 2019, the county conveyed the annex and its two parking lots to the Historical Society with the stipulation that it be used for educational and cultural opportunities for county residents.
According to information from Wytheville Department of Museums, the original Spiller Elementary School building, commonly referred to as the Spiller Annex, was built in 1927 to serve as Wytheville’s elementary school. Located on Tazewell Street, the two-story brick building was part of an educational campus that included a Victorian-style high school building built in the late 1800s, an agricultural classroom building built in 1926, and a combination library and science class building constructed in 1934. The building has been unused since 2004.
As for future plans after the roof is fixed, the society is sorting through ideas.
“We’ve got about a million different ones,” Beamer said. “We are planning to move the Historical Society office and its library in that building, and there will be meeting rooms available to the public. The other six rooms upstairs will be used for exhibits.”
Beamer said that the renovation will start from scratch, removing a rusted out boiler and the plumbing, and upgrading the electrical system.
Once everything is moved out, what is left will be some beautiful architecture - plaster walls, tin ceilings, molding all around.
“I look at it now and know more than I did back then (when he attended school there), and it’s just absolutely fantastic,” Beamer said.
Donations for the annex restoration can be mailed to the Wythe County Historical Society, P.O. Box 730, Wytheville, VA, 24382. For more information, call the Historical Society at 276-228-6061 or the Wytheville Department of Museums at 276-223-3330.
