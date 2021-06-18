Historical society raising money to renovate Spiller Annex

The Wythe County Historical Society is making plans to restore the Spiller Elementary Annex, which served as the town’s elementary school from the late 1920s until the early 2000s.

To pay for the renovations, the Historical Society will be holding fundraisers and applying for grants. First up is a fundraiser to replace the building’s roof, which will cost at least $170,000. The entire restoration project is expected to cost around $2 million.

“Right now, we are just getting started,” said Terry Beamer, Historical Society president. “The roof right now is of the utmost importance.”

The group’s first official fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 7, when the society hosts an open house at the annex so former students and the public can get a look inside the former school.

The date was picked on purpose - during the first weekend of August, George Wythe High School alumni hold reunions and attend Wytheville’s summer concert series at Wither’s Park on the first Friday.

The society is hoping that former students who attend the reunion will be interested in seeing the school many of them attended. And they might also donate money for the roof.