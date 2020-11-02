Artist transforms ash tree

When Cole and Patricia Bennett moved into their Withers Road home several years ago, ash trees dotted the yard. But not so much anymore, thanks to the emerald ash borer, which destroyed tree after tree, including Cole’s favorite specimen.

“But Cole didn’t want to let go of it,” Patricia Bennett said. “We wondered what we could do with it, and then stumbled across this guy online.”

The guy is Kris Connors from Nickelsville, an artist who specializes in custom sculptures out of wood and other materials like concrete, foam, clay and resin.

For their ash tree trunk, the Bennetts requested that Connors sculpt a rainbow colored hot air balloon, a nod to Wytheville’s water tower and the Chautauqua hot air balloon show.

As he worked on the piece the week of Oct. 19, Connor said he fell into wood carving about 11 years ago when he saw a man carving a tree with a chainsaw.

A high school art teacher, Connors had always been interested in sculpting, but just couldn’t find the right medium.

“When I saw him doing it, I said, ‘Wow. That’s what I’ve been looking for,’” he said. So, he bought himself a chainsaw for his birthday that year and never looked back. For the past eight years, he has carved full time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}