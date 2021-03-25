Sheriff says Saltville drug bust will cause major interruption to meth distribution in Smyth County

In what Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler called a major narcotics arrest, a Saltville man was taken into custody Wednesday.

In a release, Shuler said the Smyth County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit seized more than three pounds of methamphetamine, more than $5,600 in cash and other items indicative of narcotics distribution.

Items recovered during the search are being sent to a forensics lab for further examination, the release said.

Following a search of the home at 701 East Main Street in Saltville, 51-year-old Michael Dwayne Ferley was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Additional charges are anticipated.

Shuler said the arrest will be a major interruption to methamphetamine distribution in Smyth County.

"I am proud of the dedication of my Narcotics Unit," he said.

Ferley is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.