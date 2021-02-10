Arts Depot exhibit will showcase region's biodiversity

ABINGDON, Va. — A local author’s research on the unique biodiversity of Southwest Virginia has inspired a new art exhibit in Abingdon.
“Native Treasures,” a competitive, juried exhibition open to all artists, is set for April 14 through June 5 at The Arts Depot. An opening reception is 2 to 4 p.m. on April 24, designed to coincide with Earth Day 2021 celebrations.
The first-time exhibit is the brainchild of Ed Morgan, a former mayor of Abingdon, whose book, once completed, will focus on his research of plants, animals, fungi and microorganisms and the habitats they form in the region.
“Southwest Virginia is the most biodiverse place in the United States and possibly the entire world,” said Morgan, who was surprised to learn about the rich habitat after making his home in the Appalachian region for decades.
“I’ve lived here for 50 years, and I’ve been involved in a lot of nature-related activities,” he said.
Morgan hopes the art exhibit will call more attention to what the region has to offer.
Recognizing the intersection between art and science, Morgan approached Karen Moore, arts administrator for The Arts Depot, about pulling together an art exhibit that highlights the biodiversity in the region. Their collaboration resulted in forming an art exhibit that will allow artists to submit work of landscapes and native species, such as black bears, dogwood trees or isopods.
The exhibit will celebrate and help preserve the high level of biodiversity in the Upper Tennessee River watersheds.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of artwork will be donated to The Nature Conservancy in Abingdon, which is part of a global environmental nonprofit that has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world.
“I hope this exhibit becomes a well-known event that people clamor to get into because of the prize money and the nature of the exhibit. We’re championing the conservation cause,” Moore said.
A Round-Leaf Birch award will offer a first-place artist $1,000 in prize money. Second- and third-place recipients will receive $500 and $250.
The juror for the exhibition is Steven Reeves of Bristol, Tennessee.
Reeves is a life fellow of the Portrait Institute and a member of various art organizations. His formal education includes two decades of private study and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Local artists must submit photographs of their work by email no later than Feb. 15 in order to be considered for the juried show. Artist names cannot be included on the work for the blind juried process.
The original artwork for the exhibit must be for sale, created within the last two years and not previously shown at The Arts Depot.
The exhibit is open to traditional and nontraditional media, including but not limited to drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and video. The specific place of a landscape or the scientific names for all species featured must be included in the description.
Moore can see the new exhibit taking place at least every other year.
“For this first exhibit, we’ll probably see more regional artists, but for the next one, we hope to pull in some national entries,” she said.
“I hope our community comes out to support this exhibit by buying the artwork, which will help our local artists as well as The Nature Conservancy and all they do to protect our rare and endangered species.”
Notifications of accepted artwork will be emailed on March 1. Artwork will be due at The Arts Depot by noon on April 10.
Entry fees are $20 for one submission or $35 total for two to five submissions.
For more information or to submit work for consideration, send photographs to www.abingdonartsdepot@eva.org.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.