Arts Depot exhibit will showcase region's biodiversity

The exhibit will celebrate and help preserve the high level of biodiversity in the Upper Tennessee River watersheds.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of artwork will be donated to The Nature Conservancy in Abingdon, which is part of a global environmental nonprofit that has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world.

“I hope this exhibit becomes a well-known event that people clamor to get into because of the prize money and the nature of the exhibit. We’re championing the conservation cause,” Moore said.

A Round-Leaf Birch award will offer a first-place artist $1,000 in prize money. Second- and third-place recipients will receive $500 and $250.

The juror for the exhibition is Steven Reeves of Bristol, Tennessee.

Reeves is a life fellow of the Portrait Institute and a member of various art organizations. His formal education includes two decades of private study and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Local artists must submit photographs of their work by email no later than Feb. 15 in order to be considered for the juried show. Artist names cannot be included on the work for the blind juried process.