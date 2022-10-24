Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17 grand jury session in Wytheville.

Grand jurors listened to prosecution evidence before returning indictments. It will be up to a judge or jury to decide if the defendants are found guilty or not guilty of the following charges:

Randolph Harding Beach, 44, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of obtaining money by false pretense and forgery.

Melissa Lynn Boone, 54, of Floyd was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Alexander Leon Bullock, 34, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender-second or subsequent offense.

Dustin Gregory Carter, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of uttering a forged coin or bank note.

Brandon Dallas Cassell, 23, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of abduction and strangulation.

Eric L. Clark, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on an eluding police charge.

Tyler Lee Cleveland, 30, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of drug possession and eluding police.

Kevin Alexander Cook, 56, of Wytheville was indicted on a shoplifting charge.

Matthew Cook, 36, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Jillian Maureen Davis-Powell, 23, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Glen Ray Davis Jr., 33, of Bland was indicted on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Jonathan Dale Dean, 49, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Harry P. Diorio, 44, no address, was indicted on a felony drug possession charge.

Aaron Darnell Edwards, 21, of Bluefield was indicted on charges of distributing methamphetamine and possessing a gun with drugs.

Michael Lee Edwards, 28, of Pulaski was indicted on three drug possession charges.

Jeffery Estep, 54, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Adam Lee Evans, 45, of Sugar Grove was indicted on an eluding police charge.

Bradley Neal Goodin, 44, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brittany Noel Graham, 26, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Devon Cheyenne Halsey, 27, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Brittany Lynn Harmon, 31, of Dublin was indicted on charges of uttering forged coin or bank notes and possessing drugs.

Dustin Ashford Lawson, 33, of Christiansburg was indicted on charges of larceny with the intent to sell and grand larceny.

Breanna Haley Lowe, 26, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

James Franklin Mabe, 59, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Paula Annette Mabe, 62, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Christopher Lee Martin, 31, of Marion was indicted on a charge of possessing burglary tools.

William Kenneth May Jr., 57, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and possessing drugs.

Anthony Louis Mazzeo, 40, of New York, New York, was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Mark Vaughn McGrady, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on an eluding police charge.

Jesse James Metcalf Jr., 37, of Floyd was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Michael Allen Ogle, 21, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of threatening to burn a public building and burglary.

Qunzell Gavan Payne, 20, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of distributing met and possessing a gun with drugs.

Scott Adam Petty, 37, of Pulaski was indicted on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23, of Roanoke was indicted on charges of possessing more than 100 grams of meth with the intent to distribute and distributing meth.

James Grey Rigney, 50, of Wytheville was indicted on a burglary charge.

Dustin Rayne Shockley, 38, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Alice Elizabeth Shoultes, 38, of Apalachin, New York, was indicted on an eluding police charge.

David Alan Snead, 37, of Wytheville was indicted charges of failing to register as a sex offender (two counts) and failing to register as a sex offender-second or subsequent offense.

J R Allan Thomas, 28, of Glade Spring was indicted on charges of grand larceny and credit card larceny.

Amber Nichole Walker, 35, of Pounding Mill was indicted on two drug possession charges.

Angela Dawn Woolwine, 49, of Galax was indicted on charges of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs (two counts) and possessing drugs (four counts).