Art supply store hosts pumpkin decorating contest

ABINGDON, Va. — Pumpkins are a fun part of Halloween, and to combine the two, a local store owner is hosting a virtual pumpkin painting contest that is open to members of the community and people throughout the country.
“I really love Halloween and pumpkins. The first day I see pumpkins out at the grocery store, I definitely get giddy,” said Hana Eichin, owner of Spot of Color, a fine arts supply store in Abingdon.
Eichin invites anyone who enjoys being creative to paint a design on any size and shape of a pumpkin. Seven age-appropriate prizes will be awarded to the best overall designs.
“This pandemic has really shown me how important it is to find ways to connect with people, and that often means going online,” she said. “This online focus opens up so many opportunities for people to interact with each other across the country. Painted pumpkins are just another way to share your life and personality with the world.
“I noticed when I moved here that Abingdon doesn’t do as much during Halloween as it does for other holidays,” she said. “So this is my attempt to make this holiday special.”
“Plus, it combines a few of my favorite things — art and pumpkins. I will also get to see all of the really creative ideas and designs people come up with.”
Eichin anticipates as many as 50 submissions locally and throughout the United States.
How to enter
Entering the contest is simple: Post a picture of your creation to Facebook or Instagram and tag @SpotOfColorAbingdon. Submissions can also be sent by email to contact@spotofcolor.com with the subject line “Pumpkin Picasso Contest.” Please include the age of the artist and a contact name.
Children as young as 6 can enter. The two categories are “Crunchkins,” ages 6 to13, and “Tricksters,” ages 14 and older.
The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 during a special Facebook and Instagram live video.
Eichin said all submissions will be posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages for Spot of Color on Oct. 27, allowing people to vote for their favorite “Pick of the Patch.” Voters will make a comment under the picture and include the number assigned to each picture.
The “Pick of the Patch Fan Vote” will award a person with a $10 Spot of Color gift card, a Spot of Color sticker and a reusable tote.
Other rules include:
• Only one submission per person is allowed.
• Contestants must use paint only — no carved details and no added 3D objects are allowed.
• The contest is open to anyone residing in the United States ages 6 and older.
• Local participants may drop off pumpkins at the storefront at 333 W. Main St. in Abingdon to be displayed.
• Participants must submit pumpkin designs online to be judged. Any pumpkins left at the storefront will not be judged unless a digital submission is received through Facebook, Instagram or email.
• No foul language or excessive gore is allowed. Spot of Color reserves the right to disqualify any submission if it is deemed inappropriate.
For a complete list of rules, check out Spot of Color Facebook page or the website at www.spotofcolor.com/pumpkinpicasso.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!