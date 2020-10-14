Art supply store hosts pumpkin decorating contest

ABINGDON, Va. — Pumpkins are a fun part of Halloween, and to combine the two, a local store owner is hosting a virtual pumpkin painting contest that is open to members of the community and people throughout the country.

“I really love Halloween and pumpkins. The first day I see pumpkins out at the grocery store, I definitely get giddy,” said Hana Eichin, owner of Spot of Color, a fine arts supply store in Abingdon.

Eichin invites anyone who enjoys being creative to paint a design on any size and shape of a pumpkin. Seven age-appropriate prizes will be awarded to the best overall designs.

“This pandemic has really shown me how important it is to find ways to connect with people, and that often means going online,” she said. “This online focus opens up so many opportunities for people to interact with each other across the country. Painted pumpkins are just another way to share your life and personality with the world.

“I noticed when I moved here that Abingdon doesn’t do as much during Halloween as it does for other holidays,” she said. “So this is my attempt to make this holiday special.”

“Plus, it combines a few of my favorite things — art and pumpkins. I will also get to see all of the really creative ideas and designs people come up with.”