 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wandering Around Washington: Solar panels could spring up around Washington County
0 comments

Wandering Around Washington: Solar panels could spring up around Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

Bigger solar panels could soon arrive in neighborhoods across Washington County.

And that may even mean the “snooty” neighborhoods.

At the July 27 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, the supervisors considered an ordinance to allow large-scale solar energy projects.

“There basically would not be limits in the ordinance to what would be allowed,” said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.

Right now, small-scale projects are limited to panels of 700 square feet.

“The large projects are not limited by the ordinance,” Phillips said.

Supervisor Randy Pennington envisioned a solar-panel project that could span several acres — something that could be “useful,” he said. “But it could be ugly.”

Such projects would be allowed under a special-exception permit.

Even so, subdivision covenants would prevail to restrict some solar panels from being installed, Phillips said.

Supervisor Mike Rush jokingly asked if such panels could be restricted by the subdivision covenants of “snooty” residential area.

“And they could even restrict them in neighborhoods that were not snooty,” Phillips replied.

“That’s pretty typical,” said Supervisor Saul Hernandez. “Covenants sit above.”

The Board of Supervisors passed this ordinance on first reading. It now will go to a public hearing to determine if it will go any further.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics