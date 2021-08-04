Wandering Around Washington: Solar panels could spring up around Washington County

Bigger solar panels could soon arrive in neighborhoods across Washington County.

And that may even mean the “snooty” neighborhoods.

At the July 27 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, the supervisors considered an ordinance to allow large-scale solar energy projects.

“There basically would not be limits in the ordinance to what would be allowed,” said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.

Right now, small-scale projects are limited to panels of 700 square feet.

“The large projects are not limited by the ordinance,” Phillips said.

Supervisor Randy Pennington envisioned a solar-panel project that could span several acres — something that could be “useful,” he said. “But it could be ugly.”

Such projects would be allowed under a special-exception permit.

Even so, subdivision covenants would prevail to restrict some solar panels from being installed, Phillips said.

Supervisor Mike Rush jokingly asked if such panels could be restricted by the subdivision covenants of “snooty” residential area.