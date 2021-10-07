Smyth grand jury hands down indictments

A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic device to facilitate sex with a minor.

Justin Troy Lefler, 44, of Marion was arrested in January after a mother reported that Lefler had sent a series of inappropriate text messages to her 14-year-old daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen told investigators that Lefler touched her upper thigh and exposed himself to her three times in late December 2020. Following that incident, Lefler began sending the teen sexually suggestive text messages, including a picture of his genitals, SCSO Sgt. Tony McCormick wrote in the complaint.

McCormick said in January that Lefler was the girl’s wrestling coach with the Brutal Wrestling Club. He noted that the club is a traveling club and is not affiliated with the Smyth County school system.

According to the court documents, Lefler admitted to sending the messages and photo, telling investigators that the teen had requested the picture and that he sent it to her and told her to delete it. The complaint says Lefler asked the teen several times if she wanted more pictures and told her that he would show her how to please her boyfriend.

Lefler is scheduled for trial on Oct. 27.