Smyth grand jury hands down indictments

A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic device to facilitate sex with a minor.
Justin Troy Lefler, 44, of Marion was arrested in January after a mother reported that Lefler had sent a series of inappropriate text messages to her 14-year-old daughter.
According to a criminal complaint, the teen told investigators that Lefler touched her upper thigh and exposed himself to her three times in late December 2020. Following that incident, Lefler began sending the teen sexually suggestive text messages, including a picture of his genitals, SCSO Sgt. Tony McCormick wrote in the complaint.
McCormick said in January that Lefler was the girl’s wrestling coach with the Brutal Wrestling Club. He noted that the club is a traveling club and is not affiliated with the Smyth County school system.
According to the court documents, Lefler admitted to sending the messages and photo, telling investigators that the teen had requested the picture and that he sent it to her and told her to delete it. The complaint says Lefler asked the teen several times if she wanted more pictures and told her that he would show her how to please her boyfriend.
Lefler is scheduled for trial on Oct. 27.
Also indicted during Tuesday’s grand jury session was a Rural Retreat woman accused of assaulting a juvenile family member after finding information that suggested the girl had a relationship with another female.
According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Kristin Church was recorded hitting the girl at least eight times, and at one point dragged the girl by her hair to her feet from a sitting position. The complaint notes that Church also yelled vulgarities at the girl and called her “disgusting” and “gross.”
During an interview, Church told investigators with the Department of Social Services that “that is the reason the altercation began between her and the victim,” McCormick wrote in that complaint.
Assaulting someone based on their sexual orientation is a hate crime and Church was indicted on a hate crime charge of assault and battery. She is scheduled for trial Oct. 25.
Others indicted during the September session include:
Justin Kyle Hardy, 31, of Marion. Hardy was indicted on a strangulation charge.
Alan D. Myers, 51, of Whitesburg, Tenn., was indicted on two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, eluding police and grand larceny.
Alexis Nicole Huffman, 21, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Christopher Bryan Wilson, 56, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Stacey Allen Blevins, 34, of Saltville, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
David C. Collins Jr., of Saltville, was indicted on a destruction of property charge.
Matthew Allen Huffman, 29, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.
Christian Joseph Laxso McCool, 28, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of stolen property, and one count each grand larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while under a protective order and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Amber Nicole Carter, 29, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a charge of possession 28 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Adam Franklin Ashby, 49, of Wytheville, was indicted on charges of possession of hydromorphone with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
Jeannie Miranda Cook, 44, of Glade Spring, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and third or subsequent offense shoplifting.
Kelly A. Gotham, 38, of Marion, was indicted on a charge of writing a bad check.
Dylan Hunter Taylor, 26, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Danny Lester Atkins, 59, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Alisha Nicole Hall, 37, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
William Kenneth May Jr., 56, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Mitchell Allen Sheets, 57, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Samantha Sue Ellis 31, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jonathan Matthew Baker, 35, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Darryl Jessie Griffey Jr., 30, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.