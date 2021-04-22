Wythe supervisors and Board of Education meet today to discuss budget matters

On Thursday, the Wythe County Board of Supervisors and School Board will meet in a joint session to discuss the budget for the next school year and how to spend Covid relief stimulus money. The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the board room of the County Administration Building, 340 S. 6th St.
The School Board’s proposed budget does not include an increase in funding from the county for the 2021-2011 fiscal year – that number remains at $13.6 million.
During the meeting, officials will also discuss how the school system will spend millions of dollars in CARES Act funding. The school system has received around $1.5 million already through the CARES Act. School Superintendent Scott Jefferies said the school system has submitted an application through ESSER II (part of the CARES Act) for around $3.5 million and anticipates receiving around $7.8 million in ESSER III funding.
A top budget priority for the school board is teacher and staff compensation. The school board is proposing an average 5 percent overall salary increase for employees. The board is also proposing a starting teacher salary of $40,550 (up from $39,250), increasing the secretary scale by $2,000, increasing the minimum wage to $11 and increasing bus driver and substitute teacher pay.
During last week’s Wythe County Board of Supervisors meeting, several people, including local educators, voiced support for the pay raises.
One longtime educator spoke strongly in favor of pay raises and said she has resigned from her position effective at the end of the school year to accept a job in a neighboring county for $6,000 more a year. Veteran teacher Kim Aker, media specialist at Spiller Elementary who has taught for 25 years in Wythe County, said teachers understood last year when there were no pay raises because of the pandemic.
But since then, “Teachers have endured the worst 13 months of our lives,” she said. “Yes, students and parents have had a very difficult time the last 13 months as well. However, some seem to think that teachers have sat at home and done nothing. That is a lie. Let me be clear. We have worked harder in the last 13 months than in the last 24 years I’ve taught. We’ve learned multiple new computer programs and techniques to try to reach each and every student, both in person, online, virtual, and most of the year we’ve done both, which for those of you who don’t live our lives, let me explain. It means we do it on our own time-early mornings and late nights far beyond 7:45 (a.m.) to 3:30 (p.m.).”
Teachers have basically been on call all of the time and have dealt with the same technology problems that every other family in Wythe County, the state of Virginia and most of the country have, Aker said.
“I personally have driven to my school and sate in my parking lot at various times of the day and night just so I can have internet access. I have increased my satellite-driven internet because that’s all I can get where I live out on Peppers Ferry Road,” she said.
For eight years, Aker served as president or vice president of the Wythe County Education Association and during that time she said she was proud to say that Wythe supervisors and board of education members enjoyed a strong working relationship with mutual respect and support.
“I cannot say that now,” she said. “I am embarrassed and, quite frankly, angry at the politics and back-door personal agendas that have surfaced in the last few years. We have a problem and we, the citizens and employees of Wythe County need it repaired.”
One person, Linda Meyer of Speedwell, spoke against a pay raise.
“Last year, of course, we know it was unprecedented,” she said. “Actual school days probably down by 95 percent. Salaries and so on were still paid … The word ‘deserve’ should not be in anybody’s vocabulary. Taxpayers deserve not to have to have a 5 percent increase given out. Percentage increases are compounded each year, it’s just not a one-time deal, and it is not necessary at this point in time.”
