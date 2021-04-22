Wythe supervisors and Board of Education meet today to discuss budget matters

One longtime educator spoke strongly in favor of pay raises and said she has resigned from her position effective at the end of the school year to accept a job in a neighboring county for $6,000 more a year. Veteran teacher Kim Aker, media specialist at Spiller Elementary who has taught for 25 years in Wythe County, said teachers understood last year when there were no pay raises because of the pandemic.

But since then, “Teachers have endured the worst 13 months of our lives,” she said. “Yes, students and parents have had a very difficult time the last 13 months as well. However, some seem to think that teachers have sat at home and done nothing. That is a lie. Let me be clear. We have worked harder in the last 13 months than in the last 24 years I’ve taught. We’ve learned multiple new computer programs and techniques to try to reach each and every student, both in person, online, virtual, and most of the year we’ve done both, which for those of you who don’t live our lives, let me explain. It means we do it on our own time-early mornings and late nights far beyond 7:45 (a.m.) to 3:30 (p.m.).”

Teachers have basically been on call all of the time and have dealt with the same technology problems that every other family in Wythe County, the state of Virginia and most of the country have, Aker said.