Public Hearing set for Wytheville apartment complex

A new apartment building with approximately 100 units may soon be built in Wytheville, near the intersection of Highway 11 and Petunia Road.

The Wytheville Town Council and town Planning Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., to discuss rezoning land for the project and hold a public hearing on the issue. James E. Crockett III is requesting that part of the 60 acres be rezoned from A-1 Agriculture to R-3 Residential. Some parcels within the 60 acres are already zoned R-3.

Part of the site was home to the old horse show grounds.

According to documents provided to the Town Council, the complex would be built on land that is the current site of the Wythe Physician Practices Bone & Join Center. The property’s owner is orthopedic surgeon Paul Morin.

Wytheville Planning Director John Woods said plans are in the early stages, and the most recent preliminary sketch he has seen shows 10 buildings with 10 apartments in each building, for a total of 100 apartments.

Woods said there’s a long way to go before site plans are developed and submitted for council approval. The question before the Planning Commission and Council on Monday is strictly about the zoning change, Woods said.