Millwald construction to begin

After years of planning, Millwald Theatre Inc. has been given the go-ahead to begin construction in the coming days. The multi-million dollar restoration project is expected to last about one year.
The green light comes after the organization closed on a New Market Tax Credit Allocation provided by Enhanced Capital and a bridge loan by Skyline National Bank, said Mark Bloomfield, chairman of the group’s board of directors.
Town leaders agree that the theatre’s restoration is essential to achieving the economic revitalization that the Wytheville Town Council and community volunteers set more than a decade ago. Leaders are counting on the restoration and its ensuing events and programs to change the face of downtown, Bloomfield said.
“It’s great it’s a big relief,” he added. “But there’s a whole lot more work to be done; we have to build a business now. But it’s exciting.”
When fully restored, the Millwald will operate as a theatre, cultural arts and education center. The facility is expected to employ seven fulltime positions to support the daily operations of the facility in addition to part-time employees for special events/performances.
Plans call for the theatre to be open daily, welcoming visitors and bringing economic benefits to the community. With seating for 500, the renovated Millwald will support varied programming like live shows, cinema and educational activities.
The restoration will also stabilize and secure the historical landmark, improve the attractiveness of downtown to potential businesses and increase downtown property tax values, officials have said.
Construction includes restoring one 500 seat auditorium with state-of-the art sound and lighting along with the capability of showing a movie or conducting a live on-stage event.
According to Bloomfield, construction crews have already started staging equipment at the theatre. One of the first projects will be to tear down the basement to make way for hallways and doorways.
Downstairs there will be four dressing rooms, a green room, three classrooms, an administration office, restrooms and an auxiliary concession stand space.
“In the basement, there is about 8 to 11 feet of ceiling height, so it’s not going to feel like a dungeon down there,” Bloomfield said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Each level is about 7,500 square feet of space.
Upstairs, the two cinemas created years go in the theatre’s balcony will be torn away to create a new balcony space. The theatre will seat 500 people. In addition, an area will be built behind the state for a special lift so equipment can be moved from outside to the stage area. Also upstairs, there will be a concession area, restrooms and a gift shop.
Additionally, the theatre will be ADA accessible, providing lift access to the stage and elevator access to the lower level.
Contracting company Garanco, Inc. out of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, is in charge of construction. The company focuses on custom design and renovation of commercial properties.
The Millwald’s contract with Garanco calls for a 360-day construction schedule, so the opening of the restored theatre could be as early as late September, 2022, Bloomfield said.
Funding the project consists of a mix of public grants, and private capital fundraising, as well as Historic and New Market Tax Credits. Grants have been awarded by the Wythe-Bland Foundation, Town of Wytheville, The Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund, The Virginia Tobacco Commission and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Millwald’s $1.2 million dollar Capital Campaign is ongoing. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed their progress, volunteers have already raised more than 50% of the goal, and a lot of people have not been asked to donate yet, Bloomfield said.
The Millwald Theatre opened Aug. 28, 1928, with a screening of the silent film “Beau Broadway,” starring Lew Cody and Aileen Pringle. It wasn’t long, though, till the theater showed its first “talkie,” Al Jolson’s 1927 musical “The Jazz Singer.” In August 2005, the Millwald showed its last two films: “Four Brothers” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”
For more information on contributing the project contact Mark Bloomfield by email: donate@millwaldtheatre.org or call 276.920.9424.
