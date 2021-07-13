Millwald construction to begin

The restoration will also stabilize and secure the historical landmark, improve the attractiveness of downtown to potential businesses and increase downtown property tax values, officials have said.

Construction includes restoring one 500 seat auditorium with state-of-the art sound and lighting along with the capability of showing a movie or conducting a live on-stage event.

According to Bloomfield, construction crews have already started staging equipment at the theatre. One of the first projects will be to tear down the basement to make way for hallways and doorways.

Downstairs there will be four dressing rooms, a green room, three classrooms, an administration office, restrooms and an auxiliary concession stand space.

“In the basement, there is about 8 to 11 feet of ceiling height, so it’s not going to feel like a dungeon down there,” Bloomfield said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Each level is about 7,500 square feet of space.