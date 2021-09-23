Wythe sheriff appoints command staff

He has served in the sheriff’s office for two decades.

“It’s all I’ve wanted to do since I was five years old,” Cline said, adding that the career has lived up to his expectations.

Cline said that he, the sheriff and Thompson share a Christian world view when it comes to leadership.

“Servant leadership is the only way to lead an organization,” he said. “The only way to be great is to serve others. You want to build up those around you. If they are not successful, your agency is not successful.”

Sheriff Foster added that he doesn’t know how anyone could be a police officer in today’s world and not believe in God.

Thompson, 55, is also a Wythe County native and a graduate of Fort Chiswell High School. He earned an associate’s degree from WCC in police science and has been with the sheriff’s office for 28 years. Unlike Cline, he did not take a direct route into law enforcement. Instead, he worked for several grocery stores for a decade before joining the sheriff’s office.

“I left the Hillsville Food Lion as assistant manager,” he said.

While working in the grocery business, Thompson would go ride-alongs with Foster, Deputy Doug Hudson and former deputy Sam Viars.