Wythe sheriff appoints command staff

Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster has announced changes in the command staff at the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Former Major Anthony Cline has been promoted to chief deputy and Deputy John Thompson has been promoted to major, replacing Cline.
Foster, who faces no opposition in November’s General Election, said he selected Cline and Thompson for several reasons, including their strong work ethic.
“Their work ethic over the years has been tremendous,” he said. “They care about the team here and care about the office and the community. They have a lot of respect for others and want the office to be responsible for any and all of its actions … these are good traits I saw in them and thought they would be good in those positions as we move forward.”
As chief deputy, Cline now runs day-to-day operations, commands the tactical team, and oversees the budget and finance operations. Thompson assists Cline in running the daily operations.
Wythe County native Cline, 41, is a graduate of Fort Chiswell High School. He earned an associate’s degree in political science at Wytheville Community College. At Liberty University, he earned an undergraduate degree in criminal justice, followed by a master’s degree in law enforcement leadership. Cline started the department’s Christmastime Shop with a Cop program and the Sweet Treats for Safe Seats program.
He has served in the sheriff’s office for two decades.
“It’s all I’ve wanted to do since I was five years old,” Cline said, adding that the career has lived up to his expectations.
Cline said that he, the sheriff and Thompson share a Christian world view when it comes to leadership.
“Servant leadership is the only way to lead an organization,” he said. “The only way to be great is to serve others. You want to build up those around you. If they are not successful, your agency is not successful.”
Sheriff Foster added that he doesn’t know how anyone could be a police officer in today’s world and not believe in God.
Thompson, 55, is also a Wythe County native and a graduate of Fort Chiswell High School. He earned an associate’s degree from WCC in police science and has been with the sheriff’s office for 28 years. Unlike Cline, he did not take a direct route into law enforcement. Instead, he worked for several grocery stores for a decade before joining the sheriff’s office.
“I left the Hillsville Food Lion as assistant manager,” he said.
While working in the grocery business, Thompson would go ride-alongs with Foster, Deputy Doug Hudson and former deputy Sam Viars.
In February 1993, he started serving as a reserve deputy. On Dec. 1, he joined the department as a deputy.
“I just love the work,” he said.
