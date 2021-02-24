Resident Arts Depot artist Nancy Johnson retiring

Her paintings also tell about the light-hearted side of life growing up as a black child in a family of 11 children during the 1930s and 1940s.

“One of my favorite paintings shows us children playing games back then. We didn’t have modern toys so we made everything. We would get inside an old tire and roll down the hill. We loved it when the creek water splashed in our faces.”

Some of her paintings depict a family of women caring for the farm while their husbands are at war. Other paintings show women gathered to wash clothes.

Still creative

In addition to painting, the artist has authored two books. In her first book, “The Right Prescription,” she shares her experiences as a nurse. Her second book, “Raised by Flesh, Wood, and Plastic,” Johnson tells the story of her mother, Carrie Lena Hoard Hill, who suffered the loss of a leg at age 12. Her mother shared many stories of how slavery affected her ancestors.

The artist said she may continue to create folk art at home, but for now, she’s focusing on trying her hand at writing poetry.

“As long as the elevator of my mind still goes to the top, I’m going to continue to create,” said Johnson with a laugh.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.