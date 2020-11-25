128 Pecan providing free Thanksgiving meals

The meals are available to all members of the community on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the to-go window at the restaurant, located on Pecan Street, just off Main Street. The to-go meals will be available until all have been served. Meals will be limited to two per person.

“Everything will be cooked in-house,” Barrow said.

Calculating the food he will need for the holiday meal, Barrow will prepare more than 100 pounds of turkey, 50 pounds of mashed potatoes and green beans and four gallons of gravy and cranberry sauce.

The turkeys will be cooked in stages, preparing eight at one time, he said.

“I’ve thought about doing this for a couple of years and decided this year was the time to try it as odd as the world is right now.”

Barrow hopes this will help bring people together while standing in line — socially distancing and with masks.

The restaurant owner joking said he may not eat one of the turkey meals after they have finished serving.

“I will be so tired of turkey by that time, I may just grab a bologna sandwich.”

