128 Pecan providing free Thanksgiving meals

ABINGDON, Va. — Two hundred people will get a free Thanksgiving meal — no questions asked — thanks to an Abingdon restaurant owner.
Jack Barrow, who owns and operates 128 Pecan, is donating 200 traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community.
Barrow said the to-go meals are his way of saying “thank you” for the loyal support of his customers during the challenges of COVID-19.
“The pandemic has not been kind to restaurants across the country,” he said, “but people in town have been very supportive of us, and we appreciate it.
“We’ve all gone through a lot these past few months. It’s our turn to make a difference in the community. It takes a village.”
As soon as Barrow spoke to his kitchen staff about his act of kindness, he took to Facebook to announce his plans last week. His online post accumulated as many as 60,000 views in just days.
“I hope people who have been affected by the pandemic will take advantage of this gesture.”
Dining in at the restaurant will not be available to the public on Thanksgiving Day while Barrow and his staff prepare the festive menu of turkey and all the fixings.
Early Thursday morning, the restaurant cooks will begin preparing fresh roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pecan pie.
The meals are available to all members of the community on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the to-go window at the restaurant, located on Pecan Street, just off Main Street. The to-go meals will be available until all have been served. Meals will be limited to two per person.
“Everything will be cooked in-house,” Barrow said.
Calculating the food he will need for the holiday meal, Barrow will prepare more than 100 pounds of turkey, 50 pounds of mashed potatoes and green beans and four gallons of gravy and cranberry sauce.
The turkeys will be cooked in stages, preparing eight at one time, he said.
“I’ve thought about doing this for a couple of years and decided this year was the time to try it as odd as the world is right now.”
Barrow hopes this will help bring people together while standing in line — socially distancing and with masks.
The restaurant owner joking said he may not eat one of the turkey meals after they have finished serving.
“I will be so tired of turkey by that time, I may just grab a bologna sandwich.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
