Smyth grand jury returns indictments during December session

A Smyth County woman arrested last summer after police say she left her 7-year-old grandson inside a locked car while she shopped at Walmart has been indicted by a Smyth County grand jury on a charge of abuse or neglect of a child.

The grand jury returned the indictment for 71-year-old Betty Jean Lyons during its Dec. 14 session.

According to a criminal complaint, Marion police responded to the scene after receiving a call about a child who was inside the car “sweating profusely” with the windows rolled up. When police arrived, the boy appeared to be having trouble breathing, the complaint said.

Unable to get the doors open, Officer Jeff Davis busted the window. Sgt. April Morgan wrote in the complaint that Davis was unable to unlock the door from the inside and so entered the car through the broken window. “When he stuck his head through the window the heat immediately took his breath away,” Morgan wrote.

The boy, who Morgan noted was drenched with sweat, was treated on scene by Marion Fire-EMS

The complaint goes on to say that Marion Fire-EMS used a thermal imaging camera to measure the temperature inside the vehicle, which registered 130 degrees.