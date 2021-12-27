Smyth grand jury returns indictments during December session

A Smyth County woman arrested last summer after police say she left her 7-year-old grandson inside a locked car while she shopped at Walmart has been indicted by a Smyth County grand jury on a charge of abuse or neglect of a child.
The grand jury returned the indictment for 71-year-old Betty Jean Lyons during its Dec. 14 session.
According to a criminal complaint, Marion police responded to the scene after receiving a call about a child who was inside the car “sweating profusely” with the windows rolled up. When police arrived, the boy appeared to be having trouble breathing, the complaint said.
Unable to get the doors open, Officer Jeff Davis busted the window. Sgt. April Morgan wrote in the complaint that Davis was unable to unlock the door from the inside and so entered the car through the broken window. “When he stuck his head through the window the heat immediately took his breath away,” Morgan wrote.
The boy, who Morgan noted was drenched with sweat, was treated on scene by Marion Fire-EMS
The complaint goes on to say that Marion Fire-EMS used a thermal imaging camera to measure the temperature inside the vehicle, which registered 130 degrees.
After reviewing surveillance footage inside Walmart, police were able to determine that Lyons had been inside the store for approximately an hour and 20 minutes, according to the complaint. Lyons, who had custody of her grandson at the time of the incident, told police that he did not want to come inside the store with her because his feet were hurting.
Lyons is scheduled for trial Jan. 5, 2022.
The Grand Jury also heard sufficient evidence to indict a Chilhowie man who now faces sexual abuse charges that date back to 2012.
According to information contained in the indictments, 32-year-old Jaron Cory Logan is accused of sexually abusing a family member under the age of 13 on or around November 2012. Logan, who was charged through direct indictment, was indicted on five counts of rape, five counts of incest and one count of forceful sodomy. He is scheduled for trial on March 2.
Also indicted during the Grand Jury’s December term is a 20-year-old Chilhowie man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
According to a complaint filed at the Smyth County Courthouse, Jackson Sanders Moore, then 19, was in a relationship with the girl who was pregnant. By listening in to “jail conversations,” investigators learned that Moore was the father to the teen’s unborn child.
Moore, who was arrested in April, now faces a charge of having carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15. He is scheduled for trial Feb. 2, 2022.
The grand jury also handed down indictments to the following individuals:
Christopher Adam Joliffe, 37, of Marion, was indicted on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.
William Ray Perkins II, 40, of Marion, was indicted on strangulation and eluding police charges.
Brian Christopher Bowles, 46, of Marion, was indicted on a third offense assault and battery charge.
Bucky Bo Buchanan, 40, of Saltville, was indicted on an assault and battery of a law enforcement officer charge.
Heather Poston, 39, of Damascus, was indicted on two counts abuse or neglect of a child, one count possession of methamphetamine and one count eluding police.
Dakota Manuel Reynolds, 25, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of destruction of property and eluding police.
Christopher Dale Arnold, 36, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on four counts statutory burglary and two counts grand larceny
Joshua Austin Price, 24, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
James Rodney Neal Jr., of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
Eric Wayne Mercer, 40, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a statutory burglary charge.
Timothy Dwayne Dennison Jr. 24, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a charge of possession of burglarious tools.
Jeni Marie James, 38, of Atkins, was indicted on a credit card theft charge.
Lenar Tyree Perkins, 30, of Marion, was indicted on an obstruction of justice charge.
Bobby Dean Pruitt, 41, of Atkins, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Cory Ryan Butts, 32, of Woodbridge, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Carl Thomas Rhea, 42, of Wytheville, was indicted on a charge of forging a public document.
Danny Musick, 54, of Marion, was indicted on three counts possession of methamphetamine and one count possession of ammunition by a felon.
David Allen Tilson, 40, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Wendy Marie Grove Trivett, 53, of Troutdale, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Judy Elizabeth Hess, 62, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Michael Ray Brown, 47, of Galax, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Torry Chamont Perkins, 31, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joshua William King, 38, of Wytheville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Wendy Marie Able, 41, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Bryan James Barker, 35, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Toni Draper, 41, of Dublin, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Carrie Ann Olinger, 34, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
David Stanley Surber, 30, of Troutdale, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jeremy Simms, 35, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of hydrocodone charge.
Individuals arrested on charges stemming from direct indictments handed down during the September 2021 grand jury session are as follows:
George Adam Terry, 35, of Saltville, was indicted on five counts distribution of buprenorphine, three counts distribution of methamphetamine and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Crystal Ann Jones, 37, of Marion, was indicted on two counts distribution of methamphetamine and one count distribution of buprenorphine.
Charles Lynn Morgan, 29, of Abingdon, was indicted on three counts distribution of methamphetamine.
Justin Wayne Harris, 58, of Marion, was indicted on two counts distribution of methamphetamine and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Robert Homer Firestone III, also known as Bobby Firestone, 34, of Marion, was indicted on two counts distribution of buprenorphine.
John Richard Gardner, also known as Pooh Gardner, 47, of Marion was indicted on distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine near a recreation facility.
Archie Luther Young, 46, of Marion was indicted on charges of distribution of imitation methamphetamine and petit larceny.
Jonathan Firestone, 32, of Marion, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Hanna Jade Briscoe, 22, of Atkins, was indicted on two counts distribution of methamphetamine.
Dejuan Marquis Brewer, 31, of Saltville, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Jodi Cleary, 50 of Marion, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Robert Adam Gore, 29, of Marion, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Matthew Allen Huffman, 29, of Sugar Grove, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Monica Reedy Lambert, 43, of Marion, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Christopher Lee Tilson, 35, of Marion, was indicted a distribution of methamphetamine charge.
Mary Ellen Tester, 49, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Gerald Putman Jr., 47, of Bristol, was indicted on a welfare fraud charge.
Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.