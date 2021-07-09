Wythe School Board approves policy revisions that include protection for transgender students

The Wythe County School Board on Thursday approved a slew of policy revisions that included nondiscrimination protection for transgender students.
There is no discrete policy for transgender students; however, the policies updated include requirements against discrimination. Protected classifications include gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, military status and genetic information.
Some of the myriad policy revisions came in response to a law passed by the General Assembly last year that requires school boards to adopt for the 2021-22 year policies that align with the Virginia Department of Education guidelines concerning gender non-conforming students. The law protects such students from discrimination and harassment. School boards must adopt policies that are consistent with – but may be more comprehensive than – the model policy developed by the VDOE.
After the meeting, Superintendent Scott Jefferies said there doesn’t have to be one overarching policy to address transgender issues.
In a document he provided, the Virginia School Board Association said that existing policies and regulations can be expanded or clarified to be more gender-inclusive or to emphasize specific protections for transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive students.
Jefferies said no one policy is needed for anyone of a particular race, religion, gender, etc. There’s nothing particular for one subgroup – that’s what equal rights are, he said.
“All those things are equal, and all are protected groups. There is no specific standalone policy on how you treat them; they are all equal,” he said.
The superintendent said the school system does not need a separate policy to tell it how to treat people.
“We have been working with families and kids for years on this issue,” he said. “So this is not new to us, and we will continue to help out families and kids.”
Regarding part of the VDOE model policy that says restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students, Jefferies said a recent court ruling requires such bathrooms, and school systems must comply with the law. That is why the issue was not mentioned in the policy revisions that the board adopted, he said.
Last month, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, upholding a lower court’s decision that said a transgender student was legally entitled to use the bathroom at their school aligning with their gender identity. In 2015, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled against the plaintiff; however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturned the ruling on a 2-1 decision in 2016. The next year, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower courts for a re-hearing. In 2019, the District Court ruled in favor of the student, who had undergone gender re-assignment surgery. On appeal, the Fourth Circuit court upheld the decision on a 2-1 ruling. On June 28, the nation’s top court declined to hear the case.
In the case, the Gloucester County School Board had instituted a policy that prohibited students “with gender identity issues” from using common restrooms and instead opened three unisex bathrooms in the school. The student, who has since graduated, was forced to use a separate restroom for the rest of his high school career.
Jefferies said unisex bathrooms are available to students at every school, mostly in the nurse’s office. If a male student identifies as female and prefers to use the girls’ restroom, or vice-versa, Jefferies said the school system will explore other options. The school system also will work with students and families regarding overnight field trips, he said.
Before the board voted on the policies, School Board member Chalmer Frye commented, “So the public knows, the Virginia School Board Association makes suggestions for policies, and we evaluate them to see what fits.”
Fellow board member Stephen Sage added, “We had to revise our policies because the General Assembly has passed laws that require changes. We don’t necessarily like all of them, but we are required by law to update them. People who don’t like them need to address it at the Richmond level.”
Regarding new wording in the policies, Board member Tonya Freeman asked if the dress code needed to be updated to use non-gender specific terminology. Jefferies said the dress code was being looked at. Freeman, who was the only board member to ask questions about the policies, then passed along a question she received from a parent: “Will we have to eliminate homecoming king and queen because that’s gender specific?”
Jefferies answered, “Not that I'm aware of.”
Parent Pam Ball, the only person to address the issue during public comment, said she had concerns about the policy updates caused by the addition of the new law regarding transgender students.
“The laws that are trying to bring about inclusion and acceptance are driving more division. We already have bullying policies in place. I don’t think Wythe County needs a new, special policy,” she said.
“School boards didn’t raise their hands and ask for this,” the superintendent said, adding that he understands people wanting to voice their opinions about it, but that needs to happen before laws are passed.
“The school board has to uphold the law; they’ve got to obey the law,” he said.
Jefferies said the school system has successfully served transgender students for several years.
“We are going to keep doing what we have been doing,” he said, adding that the school system’s approach is to work with families and students to make the best plan possible.
The next school board meeting is Thursday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the school board office, 1570 West Reservoir St.
