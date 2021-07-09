Wythe School Board approves policy revisions that include protection for transgender students

Jefferies said no one policy is needed for anyone of a particular race, religion, gender, etc. There’s nothing particular for one subgroup – that’s what equal rights are, he said.

“All those things are equal, and all are protected groups. There is no specific standalone policy on how you treat them; they are all equal,” he said.

The superintendent said the school system does not need a separate policy to tell it how to treat people.

“We have been working with families and kids for years on this issue,” he said. “So this is not new to us, and we will continue to help out families and kids.”

Regarding part of the VDOE model policy that says restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students, Jefferies said a recent court ruling requires such bathrooms, and school systems must comply with the law. That is why the issue was not mentioned in the policy revisions that the board adopted, he said.