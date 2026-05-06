Centerpiece Pet of the Week Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week May 6, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Jarek spent his life before coming to the shelter tied outside with little to no human interaction, but he's learning that people aren't so scary. Submitted photo TLC and snacks have done wonders for this fellow. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.kAmpE c J62CD @=5 2?5 fc =3D][ H6 F?56CDE2?5 9:D D:K6 42? 36 :?E:>:52E:?8] qFE 5@?’E =6E E96 7@C69625 HC:?<=6D 7@@= J@F[ 96 :D :? 724E 2 8@@5 3@J] w6 DA6?E 9:D =:76 367@C6 4@>:?8 E@ FD E:65 @FE H:E9 =:EE=6 E@ ?@ 9F>2? :?E6C24E:@?] qFE 96 :D =62C?:?8 E92E A6@A=6 2C6?’E D@ D42CJ 2?5 D@>6E:>6D 6G6? 4@>6 H:E9 92?57F=D @7 EC62ED 2?5 9625 A2ED[ H9:49 :D 2=H2JD 2 H:? :? 9:D 3@@<] k^AmkAm!:4EFC6D D9@H H92E 2 5:776C6?46 D@>6 %{r 2?5 D?24<D 42? 5@ :? 2 D9@CE A6C:@5 @7 E:>6[ 36EH66? :?E2<6 2?5 E@52JPk^Am kAmx7 J@FUCDBF@j5 36 :?E6C6DE65 :? 25@AE:?8 9:> 2?5 8:G:?8 9:> E96 >@C6 :?E6C24E:G6 =:76 96 56D6CG6D[ 9625 @? @G6C E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$rp$025@AEQm3:E]=J^$rp$025@AEk^2m E@ 2AA=J E@ 25@AE 2?5 H6 H:== C6249 @FE 23@FE D6EE:?8 FA 2 >66E 2?5 8C66EPk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda. Watch Now: Related Video Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk Cruise ship hantavirus: Doctor explains the risk GLP-1 Bubble Forming GLP-1 Bubble Forming