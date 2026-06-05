Centerpiece Top Story Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School SPorter Jun 5, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Smyth County officials will hold a public interest meeting about the future use of Carnegie High School on June 30 at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Marion. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration.kAm{2DE J62C[ $>JE9 r@F?EJ 2DDF>65 @H?6CD9:A @7 E96 7@C>6C q=24< D49@@= E92E @A6?65 :? `hb`] $:?46 E96?[ 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D 92G6 366? 6IA=@C:?8 :562D 7@C E96 |2C:@? :?DE:EFE:@?’D ?6IE AFCA@D6]k^AmkAm%96C6’D 366? ?@ D9@CE286 @7 :562D] p }6HD U2>Aj |6DD6?86C 2CE:4=6 A@DE65 E@ u2463@@< :? s646>36C a_ad 23@FE E96 4@F?EJ’D 6IA=@C2E:@? 5C6H gd 4@>>6?ED]k^AmkAmp>@?8 E96 :562D 2=C625J AFE 7@CE9 2C6 2 4@>>F?:EJ 46?E6C[ 2 vts^;@3 C6D@FC46 46?E6C[ 277@C523=6 9@FD:?8[ 2 9@>6=6DD D96=E6C[ 2 49:=542C6 46?E6C[ 2 J@FE9 46?E6C[ 2 9@FD:?8 2DD:DE2?46 46?E6C[ 2 7@@5 A2?ECJ[ 27E6C\D49@@= 46?E6C[ 9:DE@C:42= E6249:?8 46?E6C[ 2?5 ?FCD:?8 9@>6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern kAmp>@?8 E9@D6 A2DD:@?2E6 23@FE r2C?68:6 $49@@= :D s:2?6 w2J6D[ 2 7@C>6C DEF56?E :? 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