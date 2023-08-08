Next month, work is scheduled to begin on Chilhowie’s long-anticipated splash pad. Town officials have signed the contract necessary to get work underway.

That work is set to begin no later than Sept. 15 and be complete on the project’s first phase in 180 days.

The project will be developed on the west side of the old high school on Chilhowie Street and is expected to feature a playground, shelter, restrooms, and more.

Chilhowie was able to proceed with the project after receiving a commitment from the Smyth County Community Foundation to cover $125,000 of its costs. That amount is expected to be about half of the total needed to build the complex. The town had previously set aside $125,000 for the work.

Last month, after the town signed the project contract, the foundation’s executive director, Lynda Helton, and its chief financial officer, Kevin Vernon, presented the town council with a photographable check. The real one was already in Chilhowie’s bank account.

Health, Wellness, EducationHelton described the occasion as a “big deal for us” as she noted that the foundation’s goals focus on promoting health, wellness and education in Smyth County. She could imagine no better way to support those goals than a complex that will bring kids outdoors.

“We’re honored to partner with you,” said Helton.

Expressions of agreement were prevalent when Town Clerk/Treasurer Marlene Henderson declared that she couldn’t wait to play on it.

The splash pad is just one of several key projects the foundation is making possible for Smyth County.

It has promised $3 million to the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed in-patient addiction treatment center set to be opened on the campus of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute.

Earlier this year, partnering with Smyth County, the foundation launched Smyth Promise for county students who want to attend Wytheville or Virginia Highlands community college. Smyth Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that allows high school graduates to attend those institutions tuition-free.

Now, the foundation is partnering with Smyth County Community Hospital Health Trust to create scholarships for Smyth residents who want to enter nursing and certain health-care professions. (Please see a related article in this edition.)

Additionally, the foundation has streamlined avenues for individuals who want to set up scholarships or endowments. Just recently, Helton worked with Marion resident Marvin Leslie to establish a girls golf scholarship in memory of his late wife, an avid golfer. Six of those scholarships have already been awarded. (Please see a related article in this edition.)

It also helped save the Holston Hills Golf Course from financial failure and now leases it to private operators.

The foundation, which has been in existence since 1998 and led the creation and operation of the Lifetime Wellness Center, is moving forward after a period of strategizing and redevelopment.

In late 2021, the foundation sold its remaining 20% share in Smyth County Community Hospital to Ballad Health for $33.7 million.

Helton, who became the foundation’s first executive director early this year, said the non-profit was at a crossroads. However, its leaders, a professionally diverse 15-member board, decided “to become a true community foundation” and help build a community where all residents can lead healthy, successful lives.

The foundation, Helton said, wants to partner with other organizations and citizens to create pathways for a stronger community that gives hope and opportunity to its residents.

To accomplish that mechanically, she said, the organization’s board set up a charitable fund to continue its mission that focuses on health, wellness, and education. The foundation will serve as a platform for the citizen-funded scholarships and endowments.

Building the Spirit of Giving

For Helton, who had served on the foundation’s board since 2016, the citizen-funded efforts are a way “to build a significant giving spirit throughout Smyth County.”

A community native, she acknowledged that Smyth County isn’t rich, but she declared, “We definitely have people who care.”

Helton would like to see the foundation become a scholarship hub. “This has the potential to grow into something really big,” she declared.

Whether it’s with $30 or $300,000, she said, “we have people helping each other.”

The foundation is working to update its website so individuals can support the various initiatives with online giving.

Donations can also be sent to Smyth County Community Foundation, 1 Health Way, Marion, VA 24354.

From the endowment and its grants to citizen-led initiatives, Helton appreciates that it’s “all under one roof….”

Impact on Smyth

The charitable fund accepts a wide variety of grant requests and awards them twice a year with application deadlines of Jan. 1 and July 1.

For the summer deadline, Helton said quite a few requests came in and sought as little as $2,500 up to several hundred thousand dollars.

As those requests are evaluated, she said, a key question is asked: “What is the impact for Smyth County.”

As the agency moves forward, Helton said, its leaders will continue to evaluate what it’s doing and “what we should be doing.”

Recognizing that Smyth County is home to a large older population, Helton said, the foundation is launching an Aging in Place initiative to see what work is needed to help the community’s elderly population stay in the community and thrive.

The foundation continues to strategize about its future by learning from similar institutions. It’s also working on its website, developing needed legal documents, selecting software, and setting up office space. However, with critical decisions made and under way, Helton said, “Now, we’re ready to start spreading the word.”

As the foundation continues its work, Helton wants to “help people who have a great idea” develop it and get them to the point that they can seek funds to implement it.

While only months into her new role with the foundation, she reflected, that it’s “such a rewarding position.”