County ready to kick off the holiday season Jim Talbert Nov 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Crab Orchard Museum will host its annual Frontier Christmas Dec. 4. Jim Talbert Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Talbert Parades, music, shopping and fun are always part of the holiday season in Tazewell County, and this year is no exception.kAm%2K6H6== %@52J <:4<D @77 E96 46=63C2E:@? H:E9 E96 2??F2= %FC<6J %C@E dz C@25 C246 2E ?:?6 2> %92?<D8:G:?8] %92E :D 7@==@H65 3J E96 2??F2= r9C:DE>2D %C66 =:89E:?8 2?5 @A6?:?8 @7 E96 #:?< 7@C :46 D<2E:?8 }@G] ag] %9:D J62C’D C:?< 2?5 EC66 H:== 36 2E E96 u2C>6C’D |2C<6E 2?5 A2G:=:@? :? }@CE9 %2K6H6==] %@H? |6C492?ED H:== 36 @776C:?8 D2=6D 2D A2CE @7 E96 2??F2= $>2== qFD:?6DD $2EFC52J]k^AmkAm%2K6H6== %@52J H:== 92G6 :ED 2??F2= v:?86C3C625 w@FD6 4@>A6E:E:@? 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:@? qF:=5:?8 s64] d DE2CE:?8 2E `` 2]>] q6EH66? uC:6?5D v:7E $9@A H:== @776C !:4EFC6D H:E9 $2?E2 }@G] ag 2?5 s64] `a]k^Am People are also reading… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech Smyth voters convey their priorities Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children On-loan propane bus, adjustments help Smyth school system lower diesel use kAmrC23 ~C492C5 |FD6F> H:== 9@DE :ED 2??F2= uC@?E:6C r9C:DE>2D s64] c 7C@> e F?E:= h A]>] %96 6G6?E 762EFC6D >FD:4[ DE@C:6D[ 4C27ED[ 2?5 $2?E2 2?5 |CD] r=2FD] p5>:DD:@? :D 7C66 H:E9 2 5@?2E:@? 7@C E96 p r9:=5 $92== {625 %96> u@@5 !2?ECJ]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%96 r9C:DE>2D A2C256 D4965F=6 :D =:DE65 36=@Hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq=F67:6=5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms64] `_ DE2CE:?8 2E D6G6? A> H:E9 $2?E2’D (@C<D9@A 2D E96 E96>6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%2K6H6==k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAms64] d DE2CE:?8 2E d A]>] H:E9 w@==J s@==J r9C:DE>2D 2D E96 E96>6] y@J46 v:==6DA:6 H:== D6CG6 2D E96 8C2?5 >2CD92=]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#:49=2?5Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms64] c DE2CE:?8 2E e A]>] w@==J s@==J r9C:DE>2D :D E96 E96>6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m!@429@?E2Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAms64] `h DE2CE:?8 2E e A]>] H:E9 $FA6C:?E6?56?E @7 $49@@=D sC] r9C:D $E24J 2D 8C2?5 >2CD92=]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. APEC summit: AI and tech competition between US and China APEC summit: AI and tech competition between US and China “NO MORE HIDING THE TRUTH!” Schumer Vows Democrats Will Investigate Tech Outages “NO MORE HIDING THE TRUTH!” Schumer Vows Democrats Will Investigate Tech Outages