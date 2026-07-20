Democrats outline positions at Tazewell forum Jim Talbert Jul 20, 2026 22 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Ninth district residents had their chance to hear the three Democrats seeking the chance to oppose Republican Incumbent Morgan Griffith July 16.kAmy@J !@H6CD[ s@F8=2D rC@4<6EE[ 2?5 p52> |FCA9J D92C65 E96:C G:6HD @? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 E@A:4D 5FC:?8 2 7@CF> 2E E96 %2K6H6== u2:C8C@F?5D] !@H6CD :D 2 42EE=6 72C>6C 7C@> q657@C5 r@F?EJ 2?5 |FCA9J :D 2 D@7EH2C6 6?8:?66C 7C@> #@2?@<6 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmrC@4<6EE :D 2 C6E:C65 2EE@C?6J 2?5 @C52:?65 6=56C :? E96 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49] w6 :D 7C@> (JE96 r@F?EJ] %96J 2C6 @? E96 32==@E :? E96 pF8] c s6>@4C2E:4 AC:>2CJ 2?5 62C=J G@E:?8 :D 2=C625J F?56CH2J]k^Am kAm|@56C2E@C ~=:G6C z66? 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H6 D9@F=5?’E 92G6 >2I:>F> 286 =:>:ED]’k^Am kAm$96 42==65 7@C DE2E6 2?5 ?2E:@?2= =:>:ED @? 42>A2:8? 7F?5:?8] |FCA9J 42==65 @? 6IA2?5:?8 E96 $FAC6>6 r@FCE E@ `b >6>36CD] w6 42==65 7@C `_\J62C E6C> =:>:ED 7@C 2== @77:46D 2E 7656C2= 2?5 DE2E6 =6G6=D]k^Am kAm“xE :D ?@E 23@FE 9@H >F49 >@?6J J@F’G6 8@E 3FE H92E J@F 42? 5@[’ |FCA9J D2:5 23@FE 42>A2:8? 7:?2?46] “p?J3@5J 42? H:? 2?J 6=64E:@? :7 J@F 4@??64E H:E9 E96 A6@A=6 @7 J@FC 5:DEC:4E]k^Am kAm%92E :D 9@H :E D9@F=5 36[’ 96 D2:5] rC@4<6EE D2:5 6=64E:?8 D6C:@FD A6@A=6 E92E 8@ 23@FE E96 3FD:?6DD @7 2== E96 A6@A=6 :D E96 36DE H2J E@ C6DE@C6 ECFDE] w6 D2:5 E96 DFAC6>6 4@FCE D9@F=5 36 >256 FA @7 A6@A=6 BF2=:7:65 E@ CF=6 @? :DDF6D]k^Am kAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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