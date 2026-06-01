Localities preparing for new budget year Jim Talbert Jun 1, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – It is budget time for state and local government.kAm(9:=6 E96 9@FD6 2?5 D6?2E6 2?5 E96 8@G6C?@C 2C6 DE:== 9288=:?8 @G6C E96 DE2E6 3F586E 7@C E96 ?6IE EH@\J62C 4J4=6[ =@42=:E:6D 2C6 H@C<:?8 E@ >66E E96 C6BF:C6>6?E E@ 92G6 2 3F586E :? A=246 7@C E96 ?6H 7:D42= J62C 3J yF=J `]k^AmkAm%2K6H6== r@F?EJ’D 3@2C5 @7 DFA6CG:D@CD 96=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 yF?6 a @? :ED AC@A@D65 7:D42= a_ae\aa_af 3F586E yF?6 a] %96 3@2C5 H:== C64@?G6?6 yF?6 ad E@ E2<6 F=E:>2E6 24E:@? @? E96 S`fg >:==:@? 3F586E]k^Am kAm%96 AC@A@D65 3F586E 5@6D ?@E 4@?E2:? 2?J E2I @C 766 :?4C62D6D] %96 D49@@= 3@2C5 96=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 62C=:6C E9:D J62C @? :ED AC@A@D65 3F586E 2?5 H:== E2<6 2 7:?2= G@E6 @? :E yF?6 g] %96 DFA6CG:D@CD 2AAC@G65 S`g]` >:==:@? 2D E96 =@42= D92C6 @7 E96 D49@@= 3F586E 2E 2 >66E:?8 62C=:6C E9:D J62C] %92E :D E96 >2?52E@CJ >:?:>F> =@42= >2E49 C6BF:C65 3J E96 DE2E6]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C tC:4 *@F?8 D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ’D D92C6 @7 E96 D49@@= 3F586E :D Sa]` >:==:@? 9:896C E92? E96 4FCC6?E J62C] *@F?8 D2:5 E96 2>@F?E E2<6D 2== E96 C62= 6DE2E6 E2I6D 4@==64E65 3J E96 4@F?EJ A=FD 255:E:@?2= >@?6J]k^Am kAmv2CJ |2E?6J[ 5:C64E@C @7 7:?2?46 7@C E96 D49@@= DJDE6>[ D2:5 E96J 6IA64E E@ C646:G6 Sdf]h >:==:@? 7C@> E96 DE2E6]k^AmkAm%96 E@H? @7 %2K6H6== 96=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? :ED AC@A@D65 3F586E 2E :ED |2J `a >66E:?8] %96 3F586E 92D 2 86?6C2= 7F?5 @7 Sf[ebc[ed_[ D6H6C 7F?5 @7 S`[fcc[_fh 2?5 Sa[``g[_c]bf :? E96 H2E6C 7F?5]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= H:== 4@?D:56C E96 3F586E 7@C 7:?2= 2AAC@G2= 2E :ED yF?6 h >66E:?8] #:49=2?5D 2AAC@G65 :ED 3F586E |2J af] %96 3F586E[ H9:49 :?4=F56D C2E6 :?4C62D6D 7@C H2E6C[ D6H6C 2?5 6=64EC:4:EJ A2DD65 3J 2 G@E6 @7 d\` H:E9 {2FC2 |@==@ 42DE:?8 E96 =@?6 5:DD6?E:?8 G@E6]k^Am kAm|@==@ =:DE65 D6G6C2= C62D@?D 7@C 96C ?@ G@E6 :? 2 A@DE @? u2463@@<] $96 D2:5 E96 724E E96 3F586E H2D F?32=2?465 H2D E96 AC:>2CJ C62D@?]k^AmkAm k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre A1 Minute! May 30, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! May 30, 2026: Week in Virginia