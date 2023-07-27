A proposed $20+ million solar project will come before county officials Thursday night as the land owner and developers seek a special use permit to move the endeavor forward.

David Spence, who owns the Rich Valley site, has farmed the land in question most of his life, raising beef cattle and their feed. He grew up about a mile away. On Saturday afternoon, he pulled his grandson to him and said he hopes this project will allow “me to slow down a little.”

The grandfather of four believes solar facilities are coming to the area sooner or later. He’s had numerous calls from companies approaching him about the possibility. He turned them all down except Clean Footprint, a Florida-based company.

Spence remembered his father teaching him about what someone’s word meant and that “your word is your bond.” He believes Clean Footprint, the proposed project’s developers, are “an old-school company” and a good fit for him.

Spence spoke after attending a community meeting about the project with Scott Aaronson of Demeter Land Development, a consultant working with Clean Footprint.

About a dozen people attended the meeting at the Rich Valley Fair Association’s Community Center.

Aaronson opened the informal meeting, saying, “We want to be good neighbors.”

He called the site located off of Cedar Branch Road perfect, noting that very few if any neighbors will be able to see the solar array and that Clean Footprint plans to put a vegetative screen on the south side to further reduce visibility.

Aaronson described the project as a 10-megawatt distribution level solar facility. According to project documents filed with the county, each megawatt will consist of about 2,200 solar panels.

The panels, Aaronson said, are warranted to last 25 years, but will likely be replaced every 10 years or so because of technological advancements.

The land under the panels will be seeded with a mix of pollinator-friendly vegetation native to Virginia and can be grazed by sheep, Aaronson said.

Spence noted that Clean Footprint will buy the land, but he’ll still get to farm it.

Currently, the company has options on about 150 acres with the solar facility expected to require about 76 acres, which are surrounded by agriculture/rural-zoned property and located on an abandoned gypsum mine.

“The equipment,” according to county documents, “is designed to withstand wind up to one hundred twenty MPH and fifty pounds per square foot of snow.”

Aarsonson told those at the community meeting that the panels “are not fragile.”

The array, documents say, “will be contained within an area protected by a seven-foot “deer style” chain link fence with wooden posts and anti-climbing device such as strands of barbed wire on the top of the fence. It will not create any noise, dust, fumes, glare, or other pollutants or nuisance to surrounding neighbors. There will be signage along the fence, including utility hazard, company information, and contact information on the fence.”

He also shared that large utility companies are under pressure to do the right thing. If there’s a mishap at such a facility, Aaronson said, suddenly everyone around the state is talking about it.

Clean Footprint’s philosophy, he said, is “let’s focus on the doing the right thing.”

He also said the county has a strong ordinance in place with detailed requirements, including cleaning up the site if the array is decommissioned.

The power, Aaronson said, is expected to be sold to Appalachian Power with the developers working to interconnect the project with the existing three-phase line along Saltville Highway. The area has considerable appeal to solar project developers because of the proximity of the Broadford substation.

For such a project, Aarsonson said, the pre-construction phase with interconnectivity studies and permitting takes the longest. Once construction begins, he said, the array can be up in three to six months.

Documents provided to the county say the company would like to begin construction within two years.

Those documents also say that “several studies… show that the values of neighboring residential homes are largely unaffected by the installation of solar facility. This is especially true when there is limited residential in the immediate facility. This project is far away and well screened from any residential abutters.”

In addition to the $20 million to $22 million capital investment, Aaronson said, area residents will benefit from the localized power production and line upgrades creating an improved electrical system.

Spence reiterated, “It’s a beautiful farm, but this allows us to slow down and smell the roses.”

The county’s board of supervisors and planning commission will hold a joint public hearing on the special use permit application Thursday at 7 p.m.

That same evening, the two bodies will also hold a public hearing on a proposed update to the county’s Zoning Ordinance allowing wind energy facilities via Special Use Permits and establishing the districts they’ll be allowed in.

Another public hearing will look at allowing Battery Storage Facility/Energy Storage Facility by Special Use Permit and the districts they could build in.

In May, Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams told the supervisors that the county is getting interest from companies that want to put in containers full of batteries for energy storage. The units, he said, pull power from the power grid at night when there’s lower demand and then release it during the day at peak demand periods.

The two bodies will also consider a Special Use Permit application from Hobert Widener, who would like to expand his Automotive Sales and Service operation at 296 Belle Hollow Rd. in Chilhowie.