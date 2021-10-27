Abingdon director's faith-based films find enough success to continue

Alford is encouraged that statistics indicate that at least 4 million people have watched the film “Found.” since its release.

The whole thrust of the story is about leaning on God during hard times when things are out of control, he said. “Found.” is about a boy who is lost in the world on his own, and the only person he has to count on is God, and it sees him through.

“I’m hoping that people who are feeling life is a little bit out of control right now will hear that message and trust in God. It’s a word of encouragement I hope everyone picks up from the film.”

Alford said he has received messages from a viewer in Nigeria who watches encouraging scenes in the film daily just to help him in his struggle with depression.

“That alone makes the movie worth doing. If there are more stories, that’s just icing on the cake.”

“Royal Ashes”

Alford’s upcoming third film, “Royal Ashes,” is about a young family of five siblings whose parents are battling problems. The kids are faced with raising themselves.

“The storyline has more urban problems whereas ‘Found.’ has an Appalachian feel to it,” said Alford.