Abingdon director's faith-based films find enough success to continue

ABINGDON, Va. — It doesn’t happen every day that an independent filmmaker uses the idyllic scenery and people of Southwest Virginia to make a movie.
But that’s exactly what David Alford, a former Barter Theatre stage actor, has done in the surrounding areas of his hometown of Abingdon.
Alford began dabbling with faith-based filmmaking about two years ago, and since then, his production company, Cross Purposes, named after his first film, has grown in leaps and bounds.
The production company just wrapped up filming its third film “Royal Ashes,” this summer, with the editing of the film taking place now.
Alford said he feels blessed that the low-budget films have taken off in a way that he never expected, offering him opportunities in the future to partner with Kappa Studios, a full-service production house for TV, film and commercial productions in Burbank, California. The studio has been used by Hollywood studios like 20th Century Fox, ABC, CBS, and AMC for over 30 years. Most recently, the facility has provided post-production work for the massively successful series “The Chosen.”
The film director and producer reported that, only four months after releasing his second homespun film, “Found.,” the faith-based story has been viewed by people throughout the world. Although produced on a shoestring budget, the film has been quickly recognized in the film world for its high quality and inspiring message.
According to Alford, who created the story, the film “Found.” will debut on Sony Pictures’ Pure Flix, a subscription platform for faith-based films, beginning Nov. 1.
The film stars 26 local actors, including Joseph Stam and Jesse Cox, both members of the Barter Youth Academy; Josiah Gross, the youngest cast member; Rick McVey, a veteran Barter Theatre actor; Ryan Henderson; the Rev. John Dawson, the minister at Abingdon Presbyterian Church; and Wendy Piper, an actor at Barter Theatre.
Abingdon native Benjamin Dawson of Athens, Georgia, was composer for the film. A composer, theorist and violinist, Dawson said accompanying music for films always helps to dictate the emotions audience members will feel.
Using sets around Southwest Virginia, the film “Found.” is about a teenage orphan boy named Finch who adapts to the modern world after growing up completely off the grid.
“He’s put in a situation where he finds himself dropped right in the middle of our modern world,” explained Alford. “I placed him in the mountains of Appalachia with a teenage mom who left him with an elderly couple to raise. Living off the grid, Finch finds himself an orphan who is quickly brought into our world. He skews everything around him with very different eyes.”
Worldwide viewers
After signing with Bridgestone Multimedia Group, a $27.5 million-a-year media distributor, the film “Found.” was released to five international faith-based networks. The networks carry the film around the world to places like Russia, Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Norway and Sweden.
“We’ve even received emails from students in the Philippines saying they watched the film “Found.” for a college assignment and loved it. To hear from people on the other side of the globe boggles my brain,” said Alford.
The film has been picked up by Amazon Prime and is available to watch on the web.
It’s been put on many streaming apps including Xumo, Roku and Tubi.
Alford said the streaming service market is a fast-growing industry with companies clamoring to increase content opportunities.
“Thousands of hours of media is expected to be available at the everyone’s fingertips, and there’s this massive grab now for content,” he explained.
“‘Found.’ got caught up in that grab, and it’s on all of these streamline platforms that we never dreamed we’d be on,” he said.
The film also can be viewed on EncourageTV, which is streamed on YouTube.
Since its release in August on Tubi, a streaming service owned by Fox Corp. with over 34 million subscribers, “Found.” has received over 2 million views on that platform alone.
“At one time, our film was the No. 1 faith-based film on that platform for almost two weeks,” he said.
An encouragement
Alford is encouraged that statistics indicate that at least 4 million people have watched the film “Found.” since its release.
The whole thrust of the story is about leaning on God during hard times when things are out of control, he said. “Found.” is about a boy who is lost in the world on his own, and the only person he has to count on is God, and it sees him through.
“I’m hoping that people who are feeling life is a little bit out of control right now will hear that message and trust in God. It’s a word of encouragement I hope everyone picks up from the film.”
Alford said he has received messages from a viewer in Nigeria who watches encouraging scenes in the film daily just to help him in his struggle with depression.
“That alone makes the movie worth doing. If there are more stories, that’s just icing on the cake.”
“Royal Ashes”
Alford’s upcoming third film, “Royal Ashes,” is about a young family of five siblings whose parents are battling problems. The kids are faced with raising themselves.
“The storyline has more urban problems whereas ‘Found.’ has an Appalachian feel to it,” said Alford.
The financial return from the film is very slow in working its way through the system, but the film should generate a substantial amount of dollars by next spring, he said.
“Only about 3% of independent films of any genre anywhere in the country get their money back. For us to get our money back for ‘Found.’ in less than a year is quite amazing and almost unheard of,” said Alford.
“Who knows, our next film budget may hover around $400,000 instead of just $40,000.
“To get money to put in the next film is as much success you can hope for in this business.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.