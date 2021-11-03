Watch Now: Stormbrew Farm offers flowers, wreaths, produce at farmers market

ABINGDON, Va. — Business is blooming for a new vendor at the Abingdon Farmers Market.
Daisy Sturgill is embarking on her third season as a flower farmer after recently returning from Maine to her Southwest Virginia roots.
The 23-year-old decided the northern climate was way too cold for her when she made up her mind to move back home to be closer to her mother, Jenny Martin.
Together, the mother and daughter team are operators of Stormbrew Farm, an 18-acre location on Watauga Road in Abingdon that the family recently purchased for growing the cut-flower business. The farm was named after the family’s longtime hobby of making fresh-brewed beer for their personal use.
Clad in their bibbed overalls and black Halloween hats, the new vendors didn’t let the rain discourage them from selling their handmade fall wreaths and homegrown honey last Saturday at the Abingdon market.
Sturgill looks forward to offering fresh flowers and garden produce once the business gets better established by next spring.
For now, she’s marketing her decorative wreaths that contain a variety of dried flowers she grew before moving her operation from Atkins, Virginia, to Abingdon.
When Sturgill isn’t working in the marketing department for Blue Ridge Knives in Marion, her hands stay busy making and selling as many as 20 wreaths each week.
Many of the fall wreaths contain dried hydrangea accented with celosia, straw flowers, wild forage grasses, cedar foliage, dried dahlias and statice. She’ll prepare wreaths for the Christmas season in the next few weeks.
Sturgill and her mother also will participate in the Holiday Market at the Martha, an event held on the lawn of the Martha Washington Inn & Spa on Nov. 19-21, Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 3-5. Stormbrew owners will sell their wares during the first weekend of the event from Nov. 19-21.
Growing up in Smyth County, the daughter said she got her passion for working the soil from her mother who always grew a large garden, providing her family with fresh vegetables.
With a hunger for learning more, Sturgill graduated from Virginia Tech where she earned a degree in environmental horticulture. While in college, she worked for Stonecrop Farm in Newport, Virginia, which specializes in sustainably grown flowers.
“I later moved to Maine because New England has a really good small farm community, and I wanted to be immersed in that and learn different techniques of farming,” Sturgill said.
Her goal is to grow a business that predominantly offers cut flowers for weddings and other occasions.
“I would love to work my way up to selling flowers wholesale to florists.”
In the spring, her business will offer specialty vegetables including husk cherries, tomatillos, heirloom cucumbers and tomatoes, winter squash, beets, radishes and storage onions.
Her goal is to offer a public space where people can pick their own produce on the farm and enjoy the farm-to-table experience.
“It’s important to me to offer the farm as an educational tool where families can learn in an authentic farming environment,” Sturgill said.
“I’m also interested in hosting school and church groups here at the farm.”
Sturgill is already studying seed catalogs and making plans for another growing season.
“I can’t wait to see what this farm can do. It’s got really good soil.”
And the young flower farmer has got a brand-new crop of dreams to go with it.
The holiday market runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from November until the Saturday before Christmas. The winter market is 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays during January, February and March.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.