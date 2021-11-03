Watch Now: Stormbrew Farm offers flowers, wreaths, produce at farmers market

ABINGDON, Va. — Business is blooming for a new vendor at the Abingdon Farmers Market.

Daisy Sturgill is embarking on her third season as a flower farmer after recently returning from Maine to her Southwest Virginia roots.

The 23-year-old decided the northern climate was way too cold for her when she made up her mind to move back home to be closer to her mother, Jenny Martin.

Together, the mother and daughter team are operators of Stormbrew Farm, an 18-acre location on Watauga Road in Abingdon that the family recently purchased for growing the cut-flower business. The farm was named after the family’s longtime hobby of making fresh-brewed beer for their personal use.

Clad in their bibbed overalls and black Halloween hats, the new vendors didn’t let the rain discourage them from selling their handmade fall wreaths and homegrown honey last Saturday at the Abingdon market.

Sturgill looks forward to offering fresh flowers and garden produce once the business gets better established by next spring.

For now, she’s marketing her decorative wreaths that contain a variety of dried flowers she grew before moving her operation from Atkins, Virginia, to Abingdon.