Wandering Around Washington: FDR's work program unearthed hidden natural wonders

It had been a few years since I had activated my library card at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia.

So, on a spring day last week, my daughter and I took a drive to the main library branch in Abingdon, where the gracious ladies at the front desk were happy to get me back in the business of borrowing books.

I got a new card. And it’s sweet. It’s much different than my old one. It looks like a Food City ValuCard, honestly, and even comes with a miniature keychain-worthy version with a punched hole at the side.

Next, I checked out a vintage book that I had partially read years earlier — a treasure trove of historical stuff put together nearly a century ago during the Great Depression.

And as I perused the pages, I found a full-page photo of forbidden fruit.

It was the luscious, 100-foot-high drop of Abrams Falls in the backwoods of Washington County, Virginia.

Apparently, going there was fair game — and something to promote publicly — when this book was published in May 1940 as part of the American Guide Series by Oxford University Press.

Have I been there? Yep.

Should I have been? Nope.

It’s on private property. But this natural wonder has come to the recent attention of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, who are looking for access to the property. And so are folks operating and developing the Mendota Trail, where the waterfall stands only a short distance away.

For now, though, maybe you should just be satisfied with pictures. Maybe that’s all God wants us to have.

So next time you’re at the library in Abingdon, just check out “Virginia; A Guide to the Old Dominion.”

This book is a gold mine of material compiled by the writers’ program of the Works Projects Administration — one of the New Deal programs launched by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a way to get the country working again during the Great Depression.

All of the usual big deals in Virginia history — Williamsburg, Richmond and Charlottesville — are included. But you’ll also find a few nuggets about Abingdon, Emory and Bristol.