LETTER: Griffith votes against needs of his district's constituents

No one has done more to harm the people of the Ninth District than Congressman Morgan Griffith.

1. As of 2017, the Ninth District had the highest poverty rate of any Virginia congressional district, at 18.7%.

2. The Ninth District is the most Republican district in the state.

3. Morgan Griffith voted to prevent each of his constituents receiving the $1,200, against the $600 and against the $1,400.

4. Morgan Griffith voted against these counties in his district receiving this stimulus money.

Washington — $10,422,542

Wise — $7,250,203

Smyth — $5,838,485

Russell — $5,156,191

Lee — $4,542,747

Scott — $4,182,593

Buchanan — $4,073,596

Dickenson — $2,776,888

Bristol, Virginia, is expected to receive more than $3 million while the city of Norton is expected to receive around $1 million.