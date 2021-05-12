LETTER: Descendant of John Hassinger makes case for keeping Hassinger House intact

As a great-granddaughter of John Hassinger, I have been asked for some input on the controversy over whether to keep or sell his house. I know time moves on and that COVID has monetarily affected many communities. However, I question whether a short-term fix outweighs the long-term effect of selling the house and property.

The house has kept vigil over Abingdon for well over a hundred years, as well as being a hedge, protecting the surrounding neighborhood from commercial encroachment. And if we have learned anything during the COVID crisis, it is to not take for granted the structure, function and history of our communities.

John and Eva Hassinger, as well as their daughter, Margaret Hassinger Wright, my grandmother, were major contributors to the wellbeing of Abingdon and its citizens. I humbly suggest their house, then, is an integral part of Abingdon’s history. Since history is central to the lure and charm of Abingdon, the town would be losing a valuable asset.

I thank you for taking these thoughts under consideration as you make your decision.