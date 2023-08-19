Ed Pennington died earlier this month. At 98 years old, the Marion man’s death wasn’t a surprise, but the loss still reverberated through Smyth County. His passing was mourned by those who knew and loved him and by many who were just acquaintances or knew him only by reputation.

That widespread grief came because Ed Pennington represented something far greater than himself – a generation, one often dubbed The Greatest Generation.

To the best of Marion officials’ knowledge, now only one World War II veteran continues to live in the community.

For those of us who remain, big decisions, which have been before us for some time, are now even more pressing.

Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 9, 1945. Leaving his bride, Zenna Parks, at home, he would end up fighting in the South Pacific.

After the war in Japan ended in September 1945, Ed’s work remained daunting. His division was ordered into the mountains to capture Japanese soldiers who didn’t know the war had ended. Even more formidable, his battalion was tasked with recovering fallen American soldiers’ bodies from their graves so they could be returned to their families.

When Ed came home, he did so with a profound awareness of life’s fragility and value and the importance of hard work, family, community and service.

Among his passions was the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign to raise money to help community members in need. It was Ed who recruited David Helms, when he was still an educator, into bell-ringing work during the holiday season. Since then, now Marion’s mayor, Helms has recruited far more bell ringers – a legacy that continues with every bell peal across a parking lot.

Ed’s stories remind me greatly of A.V. O’Neal, a dear friend and another WWII veteran.

Having joined the Air Force in 1941, when the U.S. entered the war, A.V. was put to work in multiple locations as a photographer and photo technician. The war took him to Palestine, Libya, Tunisia and Italy and frequently put him in quite challenging situations.

While A.V. would always say he didn’t do anything heroic, he was nominated for the Legion of Merit medal. When his superiors didn’t award him the citation, his buddies made up their own award to give him. They knew the truth.

After the war and throughout this life, A.V. constantly gave back to the community through his photography and service. He just did so very quietly and humbly, often preferring that his presence wasn’t noticed.

The veterans of WWII hold a special place in Brian Martin’s heart. The 29-year Air Force veteran tells of returning home from a combat tour. Jim Parlier, of Marion, “showed up at my door” and sponsored Brian for membership in the VFW.

Jim served as a nose gunner in B24s in WWII, taking part in missions against the Third Reich.

On Jim’s first bombing mission, the navigator was killed. Still, Jim went on to fly 19 missions.

When Jim returned home, Brian said, his giving heart and attitude were among the best.

All these men served their country in a war whose consequences are still experienced in individual lives and throughout the world. They knew the cost could be the most significant one can pay. When he was first sent overseas, A.V. left out of New York Harbor. He later described the moment: “I have this vivid memory of looking back at the Statue of Liberty. I wondered: Will I ever see this place again?”

When they did see home again, these men kept serving. They understood that life puts many missions – purposes — before us that are far greater than we as individuals. While they made mistakes along the way, in protecting democracy against powerful threats, the men and women who waged WWII and those who supported them gave the generations to come a gift of immeasurable value.

They also gave us another priceless gift. When they came home, with their living, they showed us how to best care for freedom and country: Never stop serving.

While The Greatest Generation is quickly being relegated to the history books, they’ve left us an inheritance of incredible value. With their giving hearts, their attitudes of service and generosity, their love of country, community, home, and family, they showed us how to truly live well and successfully.

The question for us is what will we do with this inheritance. In this time of division, self-focus, and low volunteerism, will we find a way to serve our friends and neighbors, our community?

Will we carry on good work that benefits others so those legacies don’t die?

Will we ring bells for causes that matter even in the freezing cold?

Will we dig deep to pursue what’s true, right, and honorable?

Our individual and collective answers matter. They will shape the world and the inheritance that we leave to the next generations.