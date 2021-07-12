Tazewell County Schools to be open five days a week in the fall

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County students will be in person five days a week this coming year but will not be studying critical race.

The School Board approved Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy’s recommendation to offer in person attendance Monday thru Friday from eight am until three pm when the new term opens. Stacy said the day will be slightly shorter than in previous years.

School Board Chairman Irene Mullins said Critical Race Theory was not in the county curriculum after Kathy Torres, who spoke during citizen comments expressed concern about it. Torres said the theory is posted on the Virginia Department of Education’s website.

Torres was one of four parents, who addressed the board about matters related to proposed changes to the way schools operate. Masks were another area of concern with parents and Stacy said unless something changes the mask mandate is supposed to be lifted July 25.

Zach Short from Bluefield said he would be pulling his three children out of school if they had to wear the mask or be vaccinated. Short said his son wanted to be able to take physical education as well.