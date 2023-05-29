Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patrons of the Saltville Library reiterated one point repeatedly Tuesday evening. Their branch of the Smyth County Public Library needs to be bigger.

About two dozen Saltville and Rich Valley residents gathered for a meeting with library staff and representatives of the company leading the work on a planning grant to assess the library and develop potential design plans for its future.

Last year, the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Smyth County $80,000 “to analyze spatial needs for a new and expanded Saltville Library, including cost estimates and a recommended location for the improved facility design.”

Earlier this year, the board of supervisors OK’d executing an $81,532 agreement with Enteros Design of Richmond. The company was hired to evaluate potential library sites, narrowing the list to three for more detailed analysis, and, ultimately, present the results and a recommended site. An Enteros Design letter to the county noted, “A concept design will be developed to illustrate how the preferred option can accommodate the library building program. Budget estimates will be provided and the results of the study will be compiled in a Preliminary Architectural Report.”

The Saltville branch is now housed in an about 80-year-old building that has experienced flooding, HVAC system and ventilation problems, and insect infestations. Perhaps most importantly, Rose Likins, the library system’s director, has said, “It was always too small” for its collection and programming needs.

Area residents and the president of Enteros Design concurred with that conclusion Tuesday.

Gil Entzminger, Enteros Design president, led the dialogue with citizens, saying at the outset the meeting’s purpose was to gather community input to shape the library’s future.

Enteros Design, he noted, has been involved with 25 library projects across the commonwealth from neighboring Washington County to Newport News.

Entzminger celebrated the role of libraries, noting that they often serve as community centers that foster connections and social interaction among people and allow collaboration. He also emphasized that libraries continue to be the one free space in society that allows everyone to participate in activities. Libraries, he said, “equalize all people in society.”

He emphasized that a library can “inspire, enrich, and empower your community.”

In 21st-century libraries, Entzminger said, there’s a need for access to technology, meeting spaces, children’s and teen as well as adult areas. With so many individuals now working from home, he noted that libraries may want to consider setting up a business lounge with meeting space.

The library, Entzminger said, should work for all ages.

An owner of Coach’s Diner, a Saltville restaurant, agreed, saying their business doesn’t have office space. A private meeting space in the library would be perfect for small businesses, she said.

A woman who works with a local substance use recovery program said a huge need exists for a place where people can get help setting up and then accessing email accounts.

Jeff Campbell with Mount Rogers Regional Adult Education also spoke about the need for computer access.

Other citizens spoke about the need for outdoor activity space, noting that now Kris Sheets, the branch manager, uses different spaces in the town for programming.

Entzminger agreed, saying that the pandemic taught society how important outside space is.

The library already conducts a variety of programs, including a monthly book group, arts and crafts for children and adults, a Lego club, a regular teen gathering time, movie nights, summer reading programs, and game nights.

Sharon Buchanan, a Rich Valley resident, observed that Sheets has “a plethora of idea but there is no room to do them.”

Entzminger agreed, saying he’s amazed at what is being done in the existing space.

Buchanan also noted that the area served by the library branch possesses a great deal of diversity. “Our community is huge,” she said, adding that it’s a 15-mile trip one way for her to get to the library.

The branch is estimated to serve a population of about 10,000 people, Entzminger noted.

Other programming needs mentioned included a quiet space for youngsters who can become overstimulated as well as a place for teens to hold video game competitions and chess matches.

Multi-media rooms can also be valuable, Entzminger said. He noted that many school courses now require students to produce videos. Adults could also use such a room, he said, to undertake their own projects such as recording oral histories.

Known for their book, music, and movie and TV show collections, Entzminger said, libraries are encouraged today to use a bookstore model with wide aisles, accessible shelves, and easy to pull materials. The existing library is contrary to that design with tall shelves, narrow aisles, and tightly packed books.

On the actual building, Entzminger said, designers believe natural light is important as is the ability to see the area’s beauty from inside and for those on the exterior to see into the library.

A community member asked that the plans for the library incorporate a sustainable design and be accessible for those with disabilities.

Sheets noted that many people do like the historic look of the current building.

Other individuals said they’d like to see nods to the community’s rich history, including the woolly mammoth and the space program.

When it comes down to a modern appearance or historic, Councilmember Monica Johnson said residents aren’t concerned by its look but that the new library be bigger.

At the meeting’s end, Likins thanked the community members for their ideas. She had opened the meeting saying, “This community has long had a deep love for its library.”

Sheets told the gathering, “You guys rock.”

The design team planned to spend three days in the community learning about its heritage, culture, and lifestyles as well as conducting additional information sessions with a variety of stakeholders.

When the report is complete, Entzminger said, they’ll return to the community to present it to citizens.

Once the report is in hand, community officials have said they can then apply for grants for the next steps, including construction.