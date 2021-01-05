Wrecker Service Honored

Every Six Days.
People are always asking Clayton Bush what the three words on the back of his trucks mean. So, he tells them: on average, a tow truck driver is killed on the job every six days.
It’s a dangerous job that requires a quick mind and a clear head – one that is always on swivel, accessing every situation and looking around to make sure everyone involved is safe from oncoming traffic, no matter the time of day or road location.
For Bush, there was no other career choice. He said he stumbled into towing and recovering vehicles about a decade ago and opened his own business, 103 Towing & Recovery, about five years ago.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “It’s a very addictive job. Most of the guys in the industry are in it because we love it. It’s such a demanding job, you have to love it. You are on call 24/7. When the phone rings, you drop what you are doing and go. It’s not for everybody.”
Recently, Bush was honored as a Top 10 WreckMaster by Wreckmaster Inc., one of only a handful of nationally recognized training and certification programs for the towing industry.
Bush started taking WreckMaster classes seven years ago and credits the program with helping him focus and learn the safest ways to recover and tow vehicles. He said the Top 10 award is not necessarily about him doing his job; it’s more about how he represents the industry as a whole, his professionalism and commitment to safety and doing things the right way.
“There’s a danger factor in everything we do,” Bush said. “We are operating heavy equipment with hydraulics, wrenches, heavy ropes, wires chains and straps. We are working with so much equipment that can fail and possibly kill someone. So much goes on every time we show up and everything is so intense, whether a vehicle is stopped on the side of a road or over a guardrail.”
When he gets a police call, Bush has 30 minutes to grab his gear and truck and get to the incident scene. Because of that, all of his equipment has to be in tip-top shape at all times. Most of his calls are vehicle breakdown or disabled tows. The majority of his work is in Wythe and Bland counties.
“When we show up on a scene, no matter what the scene is, we have to have all of the equipment to get the job done, and that takes so much background work,” he said. “Making sure the oil dry bags are full, making sure we have all of the equipment - brooms, shovels, chains and straps – all in working order to go at the drop of a hat.”
According to Bush, the WreckMaster program is like a brotherhood.
“Once you are certified and a member of the program, everything we do, we feel like we represent everyone in the program. It’s my duty to do my job to represent WreckMaster to the best of my abilities. I take it seriously; the program means a lot to me,” he said. “When I went to the first class, I had all of these ideas, but they were all scattered. It was like the instructor took all those ideas and put them in a line and gave me vision. It instilled the bug that helped me start this whole business, and it helped me realize how a towing company should be operated.”
Because his job is so dangerous, Bush is an advocate for the Slow Down Move Over Law, which requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle, including tow trucks, that is displaying flashing lights to slow down and, when possible, yield the right-of-way by changing lanes to the lane that is not adjacent to the vehicle. He has organized several Slow Down Move Over rallies and is working on an event for 2021.
He is also a proponent for education and certification in the towing industry. In Virginia, not much of either is required to operate a tow truck.
“If you can pass a background and fingerprinting check, and you send Richmond your money, I can stick you in a truck tomorrow and you can work an accident,” Bush said, adding that is why training and safety education is so important.
The 36-year-old opened his business in the spring of 2015, naming it after his old motocross number. Four years later, he earned the Wythe-Wytheville-Bland Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
For Bush, his business is very much a family affair. It has to be.
“I don’t know how many Thanksgiving dinners when I’ve gotten up and walked out the door,” he said. “It’s not just me; it’s everybody in the industry.”
He said his wife, Candice, knew what she was getting into when she married him.
“I was doing it long before we opened our business,” he said.
Now, he’s the father of two, so walking away from family time stings a bit more, but he reminds himself that he’s doing it to secure his family’s future.
Bush has driven all over Wythe County for more than a decade and has an opinion about the most dangerous road in the county.
“One of the most dangerous roads in Wythe County is Route 21,” he said. “I’ve personally worked more fatalities on Route 21 than I have (Interstates) 77 and 81 combined.”
