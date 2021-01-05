Wrecker Service Honored

“There’s a danger factor in everything we do,” Bush said. “We are operating heavy equipment with hydraulics, wrenches, heavy ropes, wires chains and straps. We are working with so much equipment that can fail and possibly kill someone. So much goes on every time we show up and everything is so intense, whether a vehicle is stopped on the side of a road or over a guardrail.”

When he gets a police call, Bush has 30 minutes to grab his gear and truck and get to the incident scene. Because of that, all of his equipment has to be in tip-top shape at all times. Most of his calls are vehicle breakdown or disabled tows. The majority of his work is in Wythe and Bland counties.

“When we show up on a scene, no matter what the scene is, we have to have all of the equipment to get the job done, and that takes so much background work,” he said. “Making sure the oil dry bags are full, making sure we have all of the equipment - brooms, shovels, chains and straps – all in working order to go at the drop of a hat.”

According to Bush, the WreckMaster program is like a brotherhood.