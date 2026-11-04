Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club welcomes new members Nov 4, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 President Bobby Dye with new Lion John Carter, new Lion Bryan Lynch and Barry Davidson. Submitted photo Vice President Gary Kelly with new Lion Steven McVey. Submitted photo New Lion Allen Frye with President Lion Bobby Dye and new Lion Marie Morris with Lion George McDougall. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Saltville-Rich Valley recently welcomed five new members. The members all received Lion Club hats, pins and membership kits.kAm':46 !C6D:56?E v2CJ z6==J DA@?D@C65 ?6H {:@? $E6G6? |4'6J] w6 H2D :?5F4E65 @? pF8] `f 3J !C6D:56?E {:@? q@33J sJ6]k^AmkAmsJ6 DA@?D@C65 2?5 H6=4@>65 ?6H {:@? y@9? r2CE6C[ H9:=6 {:@? q2CCJ s2G:5D@? DA@?D@C65 ?6H {:@? qCJ2? {J?49] q@E9 H6C6 :?5F4E65 3J {:@? {:?52 {2C>6C @? ~4E] d]k^AmkAmsJ6 2=D@ DA@?D@C65 ?6H {:@? p==6? uCJ6[ 2?5 {:@? v6@C86 |4s@F82== DA@?D@C65 ?6H {:@? |2C:6 |@CC:D] q@E9 H6C6 :?5F4E65 3J {:@? {:?52 {2C>6C @? ~4E] `h]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others …